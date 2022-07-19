Sedona Film Fest presents ‘My Donkey, My Lover & I” premiere July 23-27

In the delightful and irresistible French comedic road movie “My Donkey, My Lover & I”, Laure Calamy is the delightfully zany Antoinette — a heartbroken school teacher who impulsively goes on a six-day hike to follow her lover, accompanied by Patrick, a cantankerous, protective donkey.

– The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “My Donkey, My Lover & I” showing July 23-27 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

In Caroline Vignal’s irresistible French comedic road movie “My Donkey, My Lover & I”, Laure Calamy (in a Best Actress César Award-winning performance) is the delightfully zany Antoinette — a heartbroken school teacher who impulsively goes on a six-day hike to follow her lover.

Antoinette is looking forward to her long planned summer holidays with her secret lover Vladimir, the father of one of her pupils. When learning that Vladimir cannot come because his wife organized a surprise trekking holiday in the Cévennes National Park with their daughter and a donkey to carry their load, Antoinette decides to follow their track, by herself, with Patrick, a cantankerous, protective donkey.

Completely unversed in the ways of the wilderness, Antoinette forges quick bonds with Patrick — and several offbeat fellow travelers — as she poignantly and uproariously stumbles toward self-revelation and independence.

“The delightful Laure Calamy (Call My Agent!) hijacks a family trekking holiday in this warm comedy of infidelity and animal magnetism.” — The Guardian

“My Donkey, My Lover & I” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres July 23-27. Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Wednesday, July 23 and 27; 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday, July 24 and 26; and 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.