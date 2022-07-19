ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Sedona Film Fest presents 'My Donkey, My Lover & I" premiere July 23-27

In the delightful and irresistible French comedic road movie “My Donkey, My Lover & I”, Laure Calamy is the delightfully zany Antoinette — a heartbroken school teacher who impulsively goes on a six-day hike to follow her lover, accompanied by Patrick, a cantankerous, protective donkey.

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "My Donkey, My Lover & I" showing July 23-27 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

In Caroline Vignal's irresistible French comedic road movie "My Donkey, My Lover & I", Laure Calamy (in a Best Actress César Award-winning performance) is the delightfully zany Antoinette — a heartbroken school teacher who impulsively goes on a six-day hike to follow her lover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhBzL_0glBINrq00
In the delightful and irresistible French comedic road movie “My Donkey, My Lover & I”, Laure Calamy is the delightfully zany Antoinette — a heartbroken school teacher who impulsively goes on a six-day hike to follow her lover, accompanied by Patrick, a cantankerous, protective donkey.

Antoinette is looking forward to her long planned summer holidays with her secret lover Vladimir, the father of one of her pupils. When learning that Vladimir cannot come because his wife organized a surprise trekking holiday in the Cévennes National Park with their daughter and a donkey to carry their load, Antoinette decides to follow their track, by herself, with Patrick, a cantankerous, protective donkey.

Completely unversed in the ways of the wilderness, Antoinette forges quick bonds with Patrick — and several offbeat fellow travelers — as she poignantly and uproariously stumbles toward self-revelation and independence.

"The delightful Laure Calamy (Call My Agent!) hijacks a family trekking holiday in this warm comedy of infidelity and animal magnetism." — The Guardian

"My Donkey, My Lover & I" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres July 23-27. Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Wednesday, July 23 and 27; 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday, July 24 and 26; and 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Sedona.Biz

The Feast Continues at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Sedona News – Last month was just the beginning. Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s two-part summer show, A Feast for Your Eyes, kicked off with an evening dedicated to the gallery’s painters in July. The fun continues in August when the sculptors and jewelers step up to the plate. Enjoy the latest works from Shirley Eichten Albrecht, Liam Herbert, Jennifer Inge, Kim Kori, Alvin Marshall, Erik Petersen, Joel Petersen, Ken Rowe and Joshua Tobey. The show opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 5, and runs through the month.
Sedona.Biz

James Ratliff Gallery in Sedona Exhibits the Interpretative Art of Christine DeSpain Schroeder

Sedona, AZ — The James Ratliff Gallery in Hillside Sedona is proud to announce its new exhibition, featuring multi-media artist Christine DeSpain Schroeder’s Acrylic Interpretative Abstract art. Abstract art is defined as the kind of art that emphasizes the use of non-representational forms to create meaning and reality — that it doesn’t necessarily represent objects [...] This post James Ratliff Gallery in Sedona Exhibits the Interpretative Art of Christine DeSpain Schroeder originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Slippery Slope

By Amaya Gayle Gregory It’s a slippery slope, a muddy slide, being present to the body’s sensations, the events unfolding before us, our emotional triggers while remaining fully present to the simple aware beauty of our beingness.  It is easy to get drawn in, sucked down into ego’s story about what is going on.  Perhaps [...] This post Slippery Slope originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Unitarian Universalist Summer Workshop

Sedona News – The Sedona Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites local residents to participate in a free informal workshop on “Spirituality and Justice: Walking the Unitarian Universalist Path,” at the Sedona Public Library (in the Quiet Room) on Wednesday, July 27, from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Unitarian...
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Interview With City Council Candidate Scott Moffatt

Sedona Elections: The following is a Sedona.biz  interview with Sedona City Council candidate Scott Moffatt. All candidates have been invited to share their platforms with Sedona.biz by answering election-specific questions. The following are the questions and responses:   Questions for Candidates  What office are you running for? I am one of six candidates running for [...] This post Interview With City Council Candidate Scott Moffatt  originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Big Wave Guardians’ premiere July 14

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona one-day-only premiere of “Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea” on Thursday, July 14 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Big Wave Guardians” highlights dramatic stories of Hawaii’s big wave guardians — some of [...] This post Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Big Wave Guardians’ premiere July 14 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Throw It All Out

What if we threw it all out — all the beliefs, every last one and started from scratch? It’s nigh impossible to tell truth from fiction, little white lies from the darker variety. Truth is a rare commodity and those who can discern the truth from the lie even rarer. It seems everyone has their own truth. How can it be truth if there are infinite versions of it?
MEDITATION
Sedona.Biz

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: July 22-28, 2022

Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley. All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website. Come join us either in person or online. See jcsvv.org for instructions to register for in-person services...
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Something Old, Something New

… and the new is a Greenhead Mallard in flight that looks just like the one that passed Corky and me on a flight back from the Grand Canyon on day when we were just kind of lollygagging our way back home to Sedona at 10,000′ … we were flying at about 50 to 60 knots and this greenhead passed us on the right side about 15 feet off the wingtip. Creatures that fly and machines that we fly in always rank high on my list of amazing things.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Committee Fire 14 percent contained, 281 acres

UPDATE (July 21, 2022, 10:20am) The Committee Fire, located east of Sedona, is now 14 percent contained and 281 acres. Outflow winds from thunderstorms in the area caused a slight uptick in activity Wednesday night on the northwest and eastern parts of the fire. On Wednesday, crews established containment line on the northeast corner of the fire. [...] This post Committee Fire 14 percent contained, 281 acres originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News – Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, July 14th at 5:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Great Art on Screen ‘Botticelli: Florence and the Medici’ encore July 12

Sedona News – Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with the encore of “Botticelli: Florence and the Medici”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, July 12, at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth [...] This post Great Art on Screen ‘Botticelli: Florence and the Medici’ encore July 12 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

