Click here to read the full article. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died at 73. On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that the Czech-born television personality and businesswoman had died from cardiac arrest in her New York City apartment.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsThe Costumes in 'Persuasion'Red Carpet Looks at the 'The Gray Man' L.A. Premiere Trump gained wide recognition worldwide after she wed businessman, real estate mogul and former president Donald Trump in 1977. The two share three children together, including Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Their relationship was covered extensively...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO