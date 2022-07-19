Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after one person was pronounced dead on the scene, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Tuesday near 3600 Reid Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect or motive and this remains an active investigation.

This is the 62nd homicide in Charlotte in 2022.

