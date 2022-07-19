ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WEATHER – 7-19-20,2022- HOT

By Clark Shelton
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 4 days ago
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 304 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 TNZ005>010-023>031-056>064-075-077-093>095-192100- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0005.220720T1600Z-220721T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Perry- Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb- Bedford-Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet,...

Rutherford Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Dalamar Homes Partners with Crane Fitness Equipment To Expand Custom Home Design Offerings

Dalamar Homes, a female-owned custom home builder based in Middle Tennessee, partnered with Clarksville-based Crane Fitness Equipment to expand its offerings for customers looking to build a custom home. Through this partnership, Dalamar Homes’ customers can incorporate uniquely designed fitness spaces into their custom home layouts. Founded by Dayla...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

TBI Releases 2021 ‘Crime In Tennessee’ Publication

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ publication, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies. The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS). Among the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

BBB of Middle TN and Southern KY Announces Partnership with Williamson College to Offer Supply Chain Management Workshops

The Supply Chain disruption underscores the profound and lasting impact of COVID on the business community. Businesses are increasing prices, leveraging new sales initiatives, and expanding their supplier network to ensure products ordered arrive on time. The ongoing and ever-changing supply chain issues are a constant theme for many small to mid-size businesses (SMBs) globally and locally.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Early Voting Underway for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election

Early voting is underway for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election. Primary elections will be held for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), Tennessee House of Representatives, and Republican and. Democratic State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman (all districts). General. elections will be held...
TENNESSEE STATE
