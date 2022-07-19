ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Nope, Could Jordan Peele Do A Get Out Sequel? Here’s What The Oscar Winner Says

By Dirk Libbey
 4 days ago
(Image credit: Universal)

When Nope hits theaters this weekend it will be the third feature film directed by Jordan Peele. While all three movies are classified as horror, and deal with broad societal themes, nothing else connects the plots of the three movies together as each is an original concept from Peele dealing with very different characters, in very different places, and very different types of horror. The movies are all so original that the idea of seeing Jordan Peele make a sequel seems antithetical to his style, but the director isn’t writing off the possibility of making a follow-up to his first feature, Get Out.

Get Out was Jordan Peele’s directorial debut and it took audiences and critics by storm, eventually earning Peele an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. While the sort of success that Peele saw here often has studios thinking sequel immediately, the director went on to make the bone-chilling doppelganger movie Us, and then he got to work on Nope, a movie which implies an alien invasion, but as this is a Jordan Peele movie, we can’t take that a face value.

There’s been little indication that Jordan Peele has been considering a sequel to any of his movies, but in a recent interview with the Associated Press, Peele does say that he gets asked about a potential sequel to Get Out often, and he does think there is potential for such a movie in that world, so while he doesn’t say he plans to make a follow up, he’s not counting one out entirely. According to Peele…

I do get asked that a lot. Never say never. There's certainly a lot to talk about left. We'll see.

It certainly doesn’t sound like Jordan Peele is actively working on a Get Out sequel, but if he believes there is a lot left to talk about with the premise, then one can assume he at least has some ideas about where a sequel might go, even if he’s never put those ideas down on paper. This isn’t the first time Peele has said he’s willing to make a Get Out sequel, and clearly his feelings have not changed.

Jordan Peele says later in the interview that he’s having trouble seeing what sort of work he would be doing if he wasn’t making movies like those he has made, which certainly indicates that his trend of socially aware horror films won’t end with Nope. The only questions are going to be where he wants to go next, and whether Daniel Kaluuya will be involved. He may have another new idea he wants to tackle, but if not, perhaps he will consider making a sequel.

From a plot perspective there is certainly the possibility for more from the story of Get Out. The fate of Allison Williams’ Rose is left unknown so there may be at least one member of the Armitage family out there. But beyond that, the family that captures Danial Kaluuya’s Chris certainly isn’t the only threat, as they’ve been doing their work for a very long time. There are more people out there that have been victims.

In fact, both Get Out and Us end with very interesting questions about just what happens next. There’s a good chance we’ll see something similar from Nope, and perhaps after audiences see the new film, that will be the movie that fans will be asking about when it comes to potential sequels.

Daniel Kaluuya
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele Talks 'Nope': Shooting In IMAX, 'Akira' Influences & More

Jordan Peele joins us to talk about his latest masterstroke, Nope, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. We chat about his collaboration with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, their decision behind shooting the film in IMAX, and what advice from Christopher Nolan looks like. The interview and this week’s review are free of spoilers, but we do talk about some of the film’s influences and origins, the topics Peele wanted to explore, and more.
The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
Bel-Air’s Marlon Wayans Paid Tribute To Ben Vereen, Who Originated His Role In The Fresh Prince

Bel-Air has been one of Peacock’s hottest property since its premiere, despite the glaring problem critics have with it. So far, the series has already touched on hallmark moments from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, including the tumultuous reunion between Will and his absent father, Lou. The original scene was played brilliantly between Will Smith and stage and TV veteran Ben Vereen, and it served as the basis for the reimagining’s take featuring Jabari Banks’ Will and Marlon Wayans’ Lou. After receiving so much love for his take, Wayans was able to meet up with Vereen. After the meeting of the “Lou’s,” the In Living Color alum paid tribute to the Tony winner in a sweet way.
Ben Affleck's Famous Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Thoughts About His Wedding To Jennifer Lopez

Similar to what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did earlier this year, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in an Elvis-themed Vegas wedding on July 19. The couple had only been engaged since April, but apparently, they wanted to be husband and wife sooner rather than later. Bennifer fans are ecstatic about the news, and they’re not the only ones. Even Affleck’s famous ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow had some thoughts about the JLo wedding.
Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic

Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
