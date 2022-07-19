ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Nope' Video Interviews with Steven Yeun and Brandon Perea

By Eric Eisenberg
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

“Nope” stars Steven Yeun and Brandon Perea call the project Jordan Peele’s “most ambitious film yet,” while talking to CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg. Watch as they discuss working with the acclaimed director, including “homework” they were given ahead of shooting, how they formed their characters, some of their favorite details on set and more!

00:00 - Intro

00:21 - The 5 Movies Jordan Peele Asked Brandon Perea To Watch Before He Even Got A Script

01:12 - How Steven Yeun and Jordan Peele Approached The Character’s Traumatic Past

02:53 - Steven Yeun’s Favorite Hidden Details Of His Character on Set

03:41 - How Brandon Perea Completely Changed The Character of Angel

05:35 - Brandon Perea’s Favorite Details Jordan Peele Included On Set

07:05 - Steven Yeun Has A Very Deep Meaning Behind The Shoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08R48T_0glBH9d800

Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching Game of Thrones for the seventh time.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Nope Reviews Are Online, And While The Critics Are Split, They All Agree On One Aspect Of Jordan Peele’s Storytelling

Jordan Peele appears primed to creep us out and make us think yet again with Nope, his third go-round as director/writer in the horror genre. Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun are set to star in this sci-fi story, whose details remain mostly a mystery to its would-be audience — and that’s totally by Peele’s design. The reviews are in, however, to give us an idea of what to expect, and while they don’t all agree on how successful the movie is, there’s no argument amongst critics that Peele remains a master at creating suspense.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'Nope' Reactions Call Jordan Peele's Movie Indescribable, Divisive, and Terrifying

Jordan Peele's name has become synonymous with jaw-dropping and creative horror films like Get Out and Us, so it should come as no surprise that his next venture as a writer-director has been met with rave reviews from critics. Nope is set to blend horror with sci-fi and mystery when it officially premieres in theaters later this month, and if the first handful of trailers were any indication—it's going to be an unforgettable movie-going experience.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Jordan Peele's Nope Has Screened, Check Out What People Are Saying About The Horror Film

Anticipation has been high for Jordan Peele’s Nope, following his previous two (critically acclaimed) forays into the horror genre: 2017's Get Out 2019's Us. Details of Nope’s plot have been kept intentionally sparse, because the writer/director wants to the film to be an unexpected experience for his audiences. Have no fear – the movie has screened, and now we can possibly glean a little more information from the first reactions to the flick, even as we maintain that delightful dread of the unknown.
MOVIES
EW.com

Jordan Peele shuts down 'best horror director of all time' praise, won't tolerate 'John Carpenter slander'

We now know what scares modern horror master Jordan Peele: Dismissing the impact of the legends that came before him. The Get Out and Us helmer hilariously responded to a tweet Wednesday from a fan who expressed interest in declaring him "the best horror director of all time" after positive reviews for Peele's latest feature, Nope, rolled in from movie critics.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Brandon Perea
ComicBook

Nope Movie Star Steven Yeun Keeps in Touch With The Walking Dead Cast

Nearly six years after his character's death on The Walking Dead, actor Steven Yeun hasn't lost touch with his former co-stars. For the first six seasons of the AMC horror drama about to air its final episodes, Yeun played fan-favorite zombie apocalypse survivor Glenn Rhee, exiting with his character's death in the controversial Season 7 premiere. Yeun's post-Walking Dead career earned him critical acclaim for roles in such films as Burning and Minari, which made the 38-year-old the first Asian American actor to be nominated for the Best Actor Oscar. On July 22, Yeun appears opposite Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer in Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror Nope, playing the role of former child star turned Western-themed park owner Ricky "Jupe" Park.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Almost Quit Acting Before Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Due to ‘Racism’ in Casting

Since Daniel Kaluuya’s breakout role in 2018’s “Get Out,” he has won an Oscar, a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG awards, plus been nominated for an Emmy. But Kaluuya now admits that he was on the verge of quitting acting altogether if it had not been for “Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele. In a new joint interview with Essence, Kaluuya told Peele for the first time that after starring in the 2011 “Fifteen Million Merits” episode of “Black Mirror” he had trouble landing other parts.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location

JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Michael B. Jordan Flew Solo At The Nope Premiere After Recent Break-Up, But Shared Sweet Moments With Daniel Kaluuya And Jordan Peele

Michael B. Jordan has already had a long career in TV and film, although his star power has elevated him to A-lister status in the last few years. But that level of fame also comes with its downsides, like how the public was keenly aware of his relationship and subsequent split with Lori Harvey. Michael B. Jordan recently flew solo at the Nope premiere, but shared sweet moments with Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Nope’ Film Review: The Parts of Jordan Peele’s Latest Are Greater than the Whole

Writer-director Jordan Peele’s third feature “Nope” is a big, bold affair, never lacking for ideas or set pieces. It just doesn’t work. Going as far back as his sketch-comedy show “Key and Peele,” the horror auteur has always been a keen observer of media and culture, and setting this film among below-the-line players in the film and TV industry allows him to go deep on his obsessions with show business, genre and even the act of observing and being observed.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Steven Yeun on The Walking Dead Return: The Door Is "Slammed Shut"

There are still eight episodes until the end of The Walking Dead, but don't expect to see Glenn one last time. Steven Yeun, who starred on the first six seasons of the AMC zombie drama, is ruling out a return to The Walking Dead Universe as Glenn Rhee. Like his comic book counterpart, Glenn's fate was to be the victim of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), killed by the villain's blood-thirsty baseball bat in the show's Season 7 premiere. Unlike Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) — the episode's other victim who reappeared in a dream sequence later that season — Glenn has yet to return to the show in a flashback or cameo from beyond the grave.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp’s Third TikTok Is A BTS Look At A Movie, But Not The French One He’s Currently Filming

While much attention has been paid to the debunked rumors of Johnny Depp’s love life, the man is still getting back to work. With his next project Jeanne de Barry gearing up, the actor is brushing up on his French for his upcoming movie. Meanwhile, as Depp grows his TikTok following with fresh videos, a new behind the scenes look from his time on another film has been released.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Bryan Cranston Jokes About Returning To Work With Breaking Bad Co-Star Bob Odenkirk On Better Call Saul, And What’s ‘Changed’

Spoilers below for the latest episode of Better Call Saul, so be warned if you’re not yet caught up!. With its eighth episode, AMC’s Better Call Saul at last drew the line in the New Mexico desert sand for Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill and his most significant other, Rhea Seehorn’s Kim Wexler. Following a moral-deflating visit to the memorial for the dead-and-buried Howard Hamlin, Kim ended things not only with Jimmy, but with her entire career. With that split now set in stone, Saul Goodman can emerge in full, and the Breaking Bad timeline can officially commence. Which means we’re right around the corner from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s respective returns as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Reba Fans Rejoice! Reba McEntire Talks Reunion Plans For Beloved Sitcom

Reba McEntire has had an incredibly varied career in entertainment, but her sitcom Reba may be the most beloved part of her body of work. In the age of reboots, reimaginings, and reunions, fans of the beloved sitcom have been clamoring to see McEntire and her TV family back together again. And of course, the titular star has fielded plenty of questions regarding if (or when) the entire cast could reunite following the show's series finale in 2007. Now, after years of questions, McEntire is really opening about reunion plans for her eponymous comedy.
MUSIC
Cinemablend

Someone Called Nope’s Jordan Peele The Best Horror Director, And He Wasn’t Having It

It’s a good time to be a horror fan, with properties new and old killing it at the box office as the genre experiences a thrilling renaissance. One filmmaker who has been making waves for years is Jordan Peele, who ultimately won an Oscar for the screenplay of his directorial debut Get Out. He followed this up with 2019’s Us, and is once again returning to theaters this weekend with the new scary movie Nope. But when someone on Twitter called Peele the best horror movie director, he wasn’t having it.
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

Critics, fans already saying "Yep" to Jordan Peele's 'Nope'

Anticipation was already high for Get Out Oscar winner Jordan Peele's new thriller Nope, but new reactions to preview screenings might take it to a fever pitch. A review embargo has expired on the movie, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, and viewers apparently couldn't wait to weigh in.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
130K+
Followers
35K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy