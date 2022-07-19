Car theft measure signed into law

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -A measure attempting to reduce the rash of car thefts and other crimes by juveniles has been signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont.

The measure provides swifter juvenile arrests and delinquency proceedings. It establishes a new structure where repeat offenders face stiffer penalties.

Further, the measure allocates money to trace recovered firearms to the source, provides public health strategies to reduce gun violence, upgrades forensic technology and offers services and diversion programs for at-risk juveniles.

“These updates to Connecticut’s criminal justice statutes make juvenile arrest and delinquency proceedings swifter with more information for courts to review, provide more intensive responses to the small number of juveniles with serious and repeated charges, and restructure motor vehicle theft laws to focus on people with prior offenses,” Governor Lamont said. “This bipartisan legislation shows the good that comes when policymakers on both sides of the aisle seek common ground to develop solutions together. Connecticut is a safe state, and keeping it safe requires continuous policy improvements and investments in needed areas.”

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download