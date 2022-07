KEARNEY — Amber Clement hopes to celebrate summer with an event at The Archway. “This is a community, family-fun event that we want to put on,” said the event/marketing coordinator. “This is our second year doing this. We’ll have so many more activities than last year. The newest activity that I’m really excited for is bungee trampoline. They harness you up and you jump on these trampolines. You can do flips in the air. That one will be really cool.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO