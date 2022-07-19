CMPD Investigating Homicide In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in North Charlotte that left one person hurt. Police responded to reports of a shooting on West Sugar Creek Road near Rutgers Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Friday. MEDIC confirmed it took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers say that they are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery on Branch Way Court. Police say that this occurred on July 15th around 1:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Money is...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic said two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a club in south Charlotte early Saturday morning. The incident happened near the Gold Club of Charlotte along Old Pineville Road near Tyvola Road, Medic said. Two people were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and SWAT are responding to a home in northwest Charlotte. The public should avoid the area of Oakdale Road at Peachtree Road. WBTV is working to confirm the nature of the call.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The shooting death of a 31-year-old man in north Charlotte in June has been classified as a “justified homicide,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon call around 1:30 a.m. on June 29 near the 2900 block of […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Family members are remembering the victim in a deadly ATM shooting as a “beautiful soul.”. We’re learning more about 48-year-old Karen Baker, as police ask for help tracking down her killer. Police say someone came up to Baker, shooting her around 5:45 Wednesday morning,...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An ambulance stolen in Winston-Salem on Friday was found in Iredell County, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Police say Catawba County EMS had taken a patient to a local hospital and later parked the ambulance on Cloverdale Avenue. The ambulance was left running due to refrigerated narcotics inside, […]
‘They didn’t have to kill him’: Parents of man killed by Gastonia police believe shooting didn’t have to happen. A day after a 21-year-old was shot and killed by police, his parents say things should have turned out different. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Gastonia Police Department...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Comedy Zone opened its doors to the public on Friday, July 22nd. This is the first time since a man fried a gun in the establishment on the evening of July 16th. The Comedy Zone is hosting its first guest since the unsettling events Saturday,...
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Rowan County need your help in locating a missing 19-year-old who was last seen leaving her home Wednesday night. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people have been arrested for a shooting at a Gaston County bar in May. The shooting occurred at the ICONZ Bar on Westover Street in Lowell on May 15 around 2 a.m. The shooting stemmed from a physical altercation in the parking lot and several parked cars and surrounding buildings were damaged from it. Police say approximately 50 spent bullet casings were recovered from the scene.
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Winston-Salem man is in custody on multiple charges after the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said he led authorities on a chase in a reported stolen ambulance. The incident began Friday morning, July 22, when troopers said a Catawba County ambulance was reported...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating after three women reported being robbed at gunpoint over the weekend at an apartment home in South Charlotte. Police were called to The Fairways at Piper Glen Apartments just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. The women said a man broke into...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) have released photos of the suspect who allegedly killed a woman at an ATM in the University City area last week. Photos show a man dressed in all black and wearing a mask while carrying a gun and getting...
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - Almost two months later, a case still has York County Sheriff’s detectives stumped. The York County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for help to solve a murder in the Lake Wylie area. The victim is named TJ Hubert—a recent grad from the Clover area. He was found on the shores of Lake Wylie in a gated community he did not live in.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit are currently looking for 30-year-old Davonte Ponder. Ponder is autistic and non-verbal. He is a Black male, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and burgundy shorts in the 5300 block of Beritstrasse Ct. That is in south Charlotte, near Providence Country Club and the Waverly Shopping Center.
CHARLOTTE — Three women were terrorized in south Charlotte after an armed man broke into an apartment, assaulted them, tied them up and stole some of their belongings, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The assault happened after midnight on Saturday at an apartment at The Fairways at Piper...
