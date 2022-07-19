ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD Investigating Homicide In West Charlotte

By Caryn Little
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Hospitalized After Shooting in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in North Charlotte that left one person hurt. Police responded to reports of a shooting on West Sugar Creek Road near Rutgers Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Friday. MEDIC confirmed it took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men Wanted In Connection With A South-West Charlotte Armed Robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers say that they are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery on Branch Way Court. Police say that this occurred on July 15th around 1:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Money is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2 injured after shooting at south Charlotte club, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic said two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a club in south Charlotte early Saturday morning. The incident happened near the Gold Club of Charlotte along Old Pineville Road near Tyvola Road, Medic said. Two people were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
FOX8 News

Ambulance stolen in Winston-Salem found 2 counties over, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An ambulance stolen in Winston-Salem on Friday was found in Iredell County, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Police say Catawba County EMS had taken a patient to a local hospital and later parked the ambulance on Cloverdale Avenue. The ambulance was left running due to refrigerated narcotics inside, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WBTV

Doorbell camera records deadly officer shooting in Gastonia

‘They didn’t have to kill him’: Parents of man killed by Gastonia police believe shooting didn’t have to happen. A day after a 21-year-old was shot and killed by police, his parents say things should have turned out different. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Gastonia Police Department...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Comedy Zone Reopen After Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Comedy Zone opened its doors to the public on Friday, July 22nd. This is the first time since a man fried a gun in the establishment on the evening of July 16th. The Comedy Zone is hosting its first guest since the unsettling events Saturday,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four more suspects arrested, 1 other sought in Gaston County ICONZ bar shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people have been arrested for a shooting at a Gaston County bar in May. The shooting occurred at the ICONZ Bar on Westover Street in Lowell on May 15 around 2 a.m. The shooting stemmed from a physical altercation in the parking lot and several parked cars and surrounding buildings were damaged from it. Police say approximately 50 spent bullet casings were recovered from the scene.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Lake Wylie murder still unsolved almost two months later

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - Almost two months later, a case still has York County Sheriff’s detectives stumped. The York County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for help to solve a murder in the Lake Wylie area. The victim is named TJ Hubert—a recent grad from the Clover area. He was found on the shores of Lake Wylie in a gated community he did not live in.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Non-Verbal Man With Autism Missing in South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit are currently looking for 30-year-old Davonte Ponder. Ponder is autistic and non-verbal. He is a Black male, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and burgundy shorts in the 5300 block of Beritstrasse Ct. That is in south Charlotte, near Providence Country Club and the Waverly Shopping Center.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy