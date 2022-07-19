CMPD Investigating Homicide In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people have been arrested for a shooting at a Gaston County bar in May. The shooting occurred at the ICONZ Bar on Westover Street in Lowell on May 15 around 2 a.m. The shooting stemmed from a physical altercation in the parking lot and several parked cars and surrounding buildings were damaged from it. Police say approximately 50 spent bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

