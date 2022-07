CHICAGO -- The Art Institute of Chicago's iconic bronze lions returned to their pedestals Tuesday after getting their first deep-clean in nearly 21 years. After spending a month in Forest Park getting steamed and treated with wax, the pair were returned shortly after noon to their home outside the museum via flatbed truck and placed back on the perches they've occupied along Michigan Avenue almost uninterrupted for nearly 130 years.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO