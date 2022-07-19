Firefighters/EMTs wanted in Cortland

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Cortland is hiring part-time firefighters/EMTs and paramedics.

The job offers flexible scheduling, double-time pay on holidays, and priority to full-time work.

The city says it hiring four to seven full-time firefighters/paramedics over the next four years.

Qualifications include an Ohio Level 1 firefighter and basic EMT or paramedic certification.

You can pick up an application at the fire station located at 194 Lattin Street, Cortland, or print one from cityofcortland.org .

Applications can be dropped off at the station or emailed to drea@cityofcortland.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.