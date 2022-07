A 43-year-old Seagoville man and 23-year-old Sulphur Springs man, were jailed on violation warrants, according to arrest reports. Shalik Dayron Reed was transported from another facility in East Texas to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office by Deputy Terry Thompson. The 22-year-old was booked into the county jail at 5:26 p.m. for violation of probation, which he was on for indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to arrest reports. He was held on the charge Thursday, according to jail reports.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO