Kelly Rowland Is ‘So Mad’ After Seeing Sesame Place Character Ignore Two Black Girls In Viral Clip | Billboard News

By Stefanie Tanaka
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, no, no! Kelly Rowland is mad, and she’s speaking...

www.billboard.com

Black Enterprise

Beyoncé’s Mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Embraces Method Man’s 21-Year-Old Apology To Destiny’s Child

It’s never too late to be the bigger man. In a new interview with rapper Math Hoffa on his My Expert Opinion podcast, the Wu-Tang Clan member opened up about his personal struggles with “low self esteem” which often led him to take his “misery” out on other people, including the R&B triad Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams while at the 2004 MOBO Awards, EW reported.
Kelly Rowland
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
RadarOnline

Kel Mitchell's Ex-Wife Claims She Caught Nick Cannon Wearing Her Cheer Uniform & Dancing For Actor After 'He Cheated On Me'

Kel Mitchell's ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton, has dragged Nick Cannon into her post-split drama, Radar has learned, by making surprising claims about the TV personality.Hampton uploaded a "story-time" about the Wild 'N Out host and her former flame via TikTok, telling her followers "you can definitely be blinded by love.""Remembering when I came home early to #NickCannon wearing my full cheerleading uniform (including the briefs) doing cheers on the bed for my ex husband #kelmitchell to cheer him up, because he cheated on me!" she alleged in the caption of her video. She also insinuated Mitchell was an absentee dad in...
#Sesame Place#Billboard#Child Singer#The Sesame Street
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyrese's Ex-GF Zelie Professes Her Love After He Calls Her A "Snake"

The breakup involving Tyrese and Zelie Timothy is playing out like a social media soap opera. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram account to declare his single status while berating his ex-girlfriend in the process. He suggested that she was more interested in spending time out and about, and according to Tyrese, he wanted a woman who was ready to settle down. He also called Zelie a snake and it all seemed like a viral moment that showed a man hurt by a romance gone sour, and now, Zelie has returned with a response.
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg says she reached out to Sesame Street over Sesame Place viral video: 'What the hell?'

Whoopi Goldberg is sharing her thoughts on the viral video and subsequent controversy that took place at Sesame Place over the weekend. Goldberg, who has done a lot of work with Sesame Street in the past, told her co-hosts on The View on Wednesday that she has reached out to them after an incident at the Philadelphia amusement park where two Black girls were seemingly ignored by a performer in a Rosita costume, and she didn't mince words with them.
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Explains Why He's Ended Romance With Chrisean Rock, She Responds

Once again, Blueface's love life is commanding attention as the rapper and his girlfriend-non-girlfriend Chrisean Rock go at it on social media. These two have been in a situationship for some time and their ups and downs have been played out for an internet audience. Rock has even been arrested on allegations that she stole Blueface's car and planned to drive it cross country, and while the "Thotiana" hitmaker said he was finished with his protegé, the two rekindled their romance.
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones

They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
Billboard

Cardi B Drops ‘Hot Sh-t’ Video With Masked Kanye and Lil Durk: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Don’t get it twisted, Cardi B is “Hot S–t.” That’s the message behind the rapper’s new music video, which she premiered on Tuesday night (July 12). In the Lado Kvataniya-directed clip, Cardi struts down the side of a skyscraper as she raps, “Now this that hot s–t/ Jimmy Snuka off the top rope/ Supa fly s–t/ Might get in the tub with all my ice on some ‘Pac s–t/ Either way you slice it/ Bottom line, I’m the top b—h/ New Chanel, I rock it/ Twist and it ain’t even out yet/ All this...
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
