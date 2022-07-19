Report: Former Bears defensive lineman Eddie Goldman to retire

(670 The Score) Former Bears defensive lineman Eddie Goldman is retiring from football, NFL Media reported Tuesday afternoon.

Goldman, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons earlier in July, but he has now informed Atlanta that he's stepping away from the game.

Goldman spent seven years and six seasons with the Bears, recording 13 sacks in 81 games as the team's nose tackle. He opted out of the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bears released Goldman in March as they shifted from a 3-4 identity to a 4-3, in which he wasn't an ideal scheme fit.