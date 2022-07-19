ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jonathan Papelbon calls Phillies a 's**tshow', says Bryce Harper is not a leader

By Andrew Porter
 4 days ago
Former Phillies pitcher Jonathan Papelbon ripped his former organization, calling them a s**tshow in an exclusive interview with Betway Insider.

"In order to be a good team and have a good postseason run, you have to have leadership. I don't think the Phillies have any of that," Papelbon said in the interview.

"It's always been kind of chaotic in Philadelphia, with the fans, with the players, with the front office. It's like a s**tshow there. And, for me, I see the s**tshow continuing. I mean, they fired their manager, what, two months into the season? As long as that stuff happens, Philadelphia will never win again. Philadelphia will never get back to the playoffs."

When asked about Bryce Harper, specifically—who Papelbon played with during his time with the Nationals—the former six-time All-Star closer said Harper is not a leader.

"I don't necessarily see him being a huge leader of the team, because he was never really a leader when I played with him. He kind of went about his own business and more was a me-guy or an I-guy, and wasn't really into what was happening in the clubhouse, and didn't have that pull for the team."

Papelbon, now 41, signed with the Phillies in November of 2011 and remained with the organization until he was traded in July of 2015 to the Nationals, but not before becoming the Phillies' all-time leader in saves.

However, Papelbon left Philadelphia ultimately disliked by the majority of fans after a slew of explosive moments on and off of the field.

You can read the full interview here.

Dan Gommel
3d ago

Papelbon is just pissed he turned out to be a scrub when he left Boston. He hasn't liked Harper since their time in Washington together!

