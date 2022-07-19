ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Area Legion tournaments begin Tuesday night

By Daniel Woods
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The postseason has finally arrived for American Legion baseball in North-Central West Virginia as championships for Area 2 and Area 5 teams this week.

Bridgeport Post 68 is the top seed in the Area 2 tournament that begins this evening at Dale Miller Field in Morgantown.

Post 68 enters the playoffs with a 19-9-1 record, led by a trio of 2022 Bridgeport High grads with Ben McDougal, Cam Cole and Chris Harbert each batting over .400 on the season.

By nature of a first round bye, Bridgeport will face the winner of tonight’s game between Morgantown Post 2 and Clarksburg Post 13 tomorrow afternoon.

After a slow start Post 2 has rounded into form at the right time, putting together a 9-3 record in the month of July.

All three Area 2 teams met twice in the regular season with Morgantown and Bridgeport each taking both contests with Clarksburg while Post 68 swept its games with Post 2, including a walk-off winner just six days ago.

In Area 5 action, Elkins Post 29 and Buckhannon Post 7 are set to match up in a three-game championship series along Route 33.

Despite finishing with a 6-14 record on the season, two of Elkins’ wins came against Buckhannon, giving Post 29 homefield advantage for the series which begins tonight at Robin Harvey Memorial Field.

The winners of each area championship will qualify for the West Virginia American Legion state tournament to be played next week at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

As the state tournament hosts, Post 2 receives an automatic bid and should it win the Area 2 title, the runner-up will earn the state tournament berth.

