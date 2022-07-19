Ouachita Parish Police Jury postpones meeting due to lack of quorum, no reschedule date set

The Ouachita Parish Police Jury postponed its regular meeting Monday when half of the jury’s body was absent

OPPJ President Shane Smiley moved to postpone the meeting due to a lack of quorum, for the first time in his 15 years on the body.

"It's six jurors and you have to have four for a quorum," Smiley said. "I've been on there for 15 years and this is the first time I can recall us ever having a lack of a quorum."

A quorum is the minimum number of members of an assembly or society that must be present at any of its meetings to make the proceedings of that meeting valid.

Smiley, Larry Bratton and Lonnie Hudson were present at Tuesday night’s meeting, while jurors Jack Clampit, Scotty Robinson and Michael Thompson were absent.

Smiley cited "extenuating circumstances" for the absences. Robinson is currently in Memphis, Tennessee where his son is receiving medical treatment and Clampit was on his way back from Houston where he was scheduled for a medical appointment. Thompson had an unknown conflict.

Smiley said he thought a quorum would be present until it was time to start the meeting.

As of Tuesday, the meeting had not been rescheduled.

