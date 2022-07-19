ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's up to the people:' Marijuana likely will be on November ballot in Niles Charter Township

By Ed Semmler, South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
NILES — Voters in Niles Charter Township will likely be able to decide in November whether they want cannabis-related businesses in their community.

The township certified Monday night that an initiative, led by small business owner Maggie Patterson, had collected sufficient signatures to get the issue before voters on Nov. 8.

Patterson, the owner of a Doggie Drive-Thru at South Third Street and East Bertrand Road, had until Aug. 2 to collect signatures of 250 registered voters.

“The proposed language will now be reviewed by the township attorney,” said Patterson, “but I’m absolutely confident it will be on the ballot.”

Patterson, 65, is a believer in the benefits of cannabis for those who are suffering from chronic illnesses, pain and anxiety.

But she also sees the economic benefits that have come to the city of Niles, Buchanan and many other places in the region that have allowed stores, grow and processing facilities and a host of other related businesses.

Last year, officials in the city of Niles and Buchanan said each already had gained about 250 new jobs as well as increased property tax revenue that comes from the millions of dollars of investment in stores and other cannabis businesses.

But beyond those benefits, communities have gained money from the 10% adult-use marijuana excise tax that is collected each year by the state. This year, for example, Buchanan received $282,277, Niles gained $169,360 and Edwardsburg got $112,906.

Patterson would like to see some of those same benefits come to her community, which straddles the Indiana border and would likely draw some of the customers that are coming to Michigan to purchase recreational marijuana products from Indiana and other states.

By going door-to-door for signatures, Patterson has gained confidence that voters understand the economic importance of allowing marijuana businesses in the community.

“I went to every area of the township, and in every one, I found supporters,” said Patterson. “They’re very much aware of the money we’re losing.”

Though township officials opted out of allowing marijuana-related businesses in the community several years ago, they won't actively oppose the ballot issue, Terry Eull, township clerk, said earlier this summer.

"We've chosen to let this play out," he said. "If they get it on the ballot, then it's up to the people."

If Patterson gets some help getting the word out about the potential benefits for the community, the efforts should succeed, said Allison Arnold, an attorney who was hired by Patterson to draft the petition language and provide other advice to the campaign.

"We anticipate that the voters in Niles Charter Township will recognize the economic development, the jobs and the tax revenue that the cannabis industry could bring into the community," said Arnold, a partner and director of legislative affairs for Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan.

"They don't have to look any further than the city of Niles and Buchanan to see the impact," she said.

