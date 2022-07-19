Pasco school bus stabbing suspect’s court date pushed back again

The Kennewick School District honors Richard Lenhart, the Pasco school bus driver who was tragically killed.

PASCO, Wash. — Once again, the court date for Joshua D. Davis—the man accused of stabbing a Pasco school bus driver in Fall 2021—has been pushed back due to ongoing evaluation.

During a court appearance on July 19, 2022, it was decided that Davis’ court date would be pushed back to August 23. The defendant has already met with a mental health expert who is building a report to determine whether he is fit for trial.

A competency evaluation from Eastern State Hospital previously determined that Davis was capable of standing trial earlier in this year. However, the defense sought an expert opinion which then delayed the trial.

Security footage showed Davis stabbing 72-year-old Richard Lenhart with dozens of elementary school students present on September 24, 2022. Davis was arrested at the scene while Lenhart was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency care. The victim later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Davis has been lodged in the Franklin County Jail since he was taken into custody last September.

School communities across the Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington and the state as a whole rallied around Lenhart, who was beloved by his colleagues. Mental health services and counseling were made available for all the children who witnessed the attack.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.