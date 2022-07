(Photo | Courtesy of MBSEF) The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation announces the second Annual Can Chaser Cyclocross Races presented by 10 Barrel Brewing, September 17 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center. The Can Chaser Cross Races are part of a five-race cyclocross series in Oregon called the Harvest Cyclocross Series. Anyone new to the sport of cyclocross is encouraged to race. The races will run all day based on categories. Food and beverages will be available onsite. For more information, go to harvest.cx or email molly@mbsef.org. Volunteers are needed as well. Contact molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002 to volunteer. $40 per race for adults and $20 for juniors. Online registration only through obra.org.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO