Redmond, OR

Family Access Network Receives $2,500 from Chambers Family Foundation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Family Access Network (FAN) received a grant of $2,500 from Chambers Family Foundation to support FAN advocate services at M.A. Lynch Elementary School in Redmond, Oregon for the upcoming school year. According to Central Oregon Health Data, M.A. Lynch Elementary is in one of the most food-insecure...

