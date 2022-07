‘Pups on the Patio’ at Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Seventh Street Pub in Redmond to Celebrate the Re-release of Pawsitive IPA, which Benefits the Brightside Animal Center. Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is re-releasing Pawsitive IPA into the wild and inviting Central Oregon to come let the dogs out to celebrate at the Third Annual Pups on the Patio, Sunday, July 24, at the Seventh Street pub in Redmond. The release party will run from 12-8pm. $1 from every pint of Pawsitive IPA and a portion of merchandise, and raffle tickets from the event will directly benefit BrightSide Animal Center.

REDMOND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO