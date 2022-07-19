First Marisa Rose Bowl intertwines good football with a great cause

The fishing is nearly as hot as the weather. Yellowfin tuna keep moving east with reports of fish caught as close as 10 miles. Most folks are jigging, but the tuna are also being taken on the troll and with poppers. There are bluefin in the mix as well. More bait has moved onto the beaches fueling the fluke and bluefish bites and small bass continue to hit sand crabs and small plugs in the surf. The wrecks and reefs are giving up more and bigger fluke with anglers filling out their catches with sea bass, ling and triggerfish.

