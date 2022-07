Over the course of the entire run of Goosebumps books from author R.L. Stine, readers were given all sorts of creepy adventures, featuring everything from ghosts to monsters to ventriloquist dummies, leaving an impact on young readers in various ways, but the author himself thinks the debut novel, Welcome to Dead House, was too scary for the rest of the series. Rather than it being specifically because of the subject matter, Stine detailed that he hadn't quite found the right blend of humor and horror in the first entry, a blend he would go on to perfect in future entries.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO