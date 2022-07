Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a shooting authorities have confirmed to ABC Columbia News turned deadly Wednesday evening. According to deputies, they were called to the 7-hundred of Fashion Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. Deputies say the body of the victim was located in the parking lot of the Columbia apartment complex and was pronounced dead once they arrived at the scene around 7 pm.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO