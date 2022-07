We are closing out the workweek with more extreme heat. Forecast highs are in the upper 90s Friday afternoon, but some hot spots may touch 100 degrees. If there is any good news, last night's weak cold front was just enough to usher in slightly drier air to North Alabama today. While it will still feel like the lower triple digits this afternoon, these number should fall just short of Heat Advisory criteria. Even so, make sure you take it east outside today!

