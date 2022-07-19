ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Section of I-75 in Saginaw County renamed after fallen Army Specialist DeAngelo Snow

By Mid-Michigan NOW
UpNorthLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Governor Whitmer signed a bill to designate a portion of I-75 as the "Corporal DeAngelo Snow Memorial Highway”. Army Specialist DeAngelo Snow served in the 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade...

upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Crews respond to fire in Saginaw County

Meteorologist John Gross has your Thursday evening forecast. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Crews responded to a large fire in Saginaw County on Thursday. Legislative leaders have announced their appointments to the new Opioid Advisory Commission with some members coming from mid-Michigan. TV5 news update: Thursday...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Napoleon, MI
County
Saginaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Saginaw County, MI
Government
thecw46.com

Gardner White holding warehouse clearance event in Saginaw in July

SAGINAW, Mich. - Savvy shoppers can savor a summer of style and savings!. Gardner White’s first-ever Saginaw Warehouse Clearance Event at its 2660 Tittabawassee Road location will run from July 14 through 27. Prices on fabulous furniture and accessory finds will be near, at, and below-cost. Guests can also...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Potential increase in traffic as New Chick-fil-A comes to Flint Twp.

Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your afternoon forecast. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Police preparing to move turbine parts in Caro. House approves $21M for projects across mid-Michigan. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. New legislation passed by the U.S. House of Representatives will help support small businesses,...
CARO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Purple Heart#2nd Brigade Combat Team#101st Airborne Division#Vfw State Junior#Buena Vista Township
WNEM

One person hospitalized after Bay City house fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was hospitalized following a house fire in Bay City on Thursday, according to the fire chief. The fire broke out at a home in the area of Mountain Street and Jenny Street on Thursday, July 21. There is no word yet on what...
BAY CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

Chick-fil-A coming to Flint Twp.

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Flint Township will be home to a new Chic-fil-A location. Charter Township of Flint Deputy Clerk Tracey Tucker confirms with Mid-Michigan NOW that the restaurant will be built at the old Sonic location on Miller Rd. The restaurant aims to be open by next year. “While...
WNEM

Motorcyclist dies in Burton crash, police say

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 27-year-old Burton man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Burton Tuesday afternoon. It happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Bristol Road and Columbine Avenue. The motorcycle, driven by 27-year-old Shawn Price, of Burton, was traveling east on Bristol Road at a high...
BURTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
WNEM

Morning house fire breaks out in Bay Co.

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire was reported in Bay County near Pinconning early Wednesday morning. The Fraser Township, Beaver Township, and Gibson fire departments responded to the house fire 3 miles south of Pinconning on N. Tower Beech Road between E. Erickson Road and E. Kitchen Road.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Authorities searching for answers surrounding unsolved 2021 homicide in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are searching for answers surrounding an unsolved 2021 homicide in Flint's north side. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, around 4:00 p.m., police said that they found 46-year-old Richard Brian Burnett Jr. fatally shot and submerged in Flint Park Lake near Winthrop Blvd and W. Marengo Avenue on Flint’s north side.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

No injuries reported after I-75 crash involving trailer

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities responded to a crash involving a trailer that was flipped over on I-75 in Genesee County. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on the southbound lanes of I-75 near the Dodge Road overpass. A Ford F-150 was hauling a pontoon with a trailer when the...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Take a guided stroll along Hell’s Half Mile

Learn more about the wild days of Michigan’s lumberjacks in a walking tour along the site of Bay County’s infamous Hell’s Half Mile on Saturday, July 23, in Bay City. In the late 1800s at the end of the lumbering season, as many as 5,000 lumberjacks (shanty boys) would collect their hard-earned pay and head for a six-block strip along the city’s waterfront, the locale for gambling houses, theaters, raucous saloons and brothels, as well as tunnels and catacombs under the city streets. Sam Fitzpatrick will lead a walking tour down Water Street and the surrounding area, sharing the history of this notorious district. Tours are from 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m., and leave from the Bay County Historical Society Museum, 321 Washington Ave., Bay City, rain or shine. The cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available in advance at the museum or on day of tour. Bchsmuseum.org, 989-893-5733.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

MSP helicopter tracks down suspects attempting to flee on foot

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police helicopter has tracked down two suspects who police say fled from Genesee County Sheriff's earlier that day. On Tuesday night at 10:30pm, Michigan State Police Troopers say they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from Genesee County Sheriff Deputies earlier in the evening.
BURTON, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead in Burton motorcycle crash, police investigating

BURTON, MI -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Burton early Tuesday afternoon. Burton police responded to the intersection of Bristol Road and Columbine Avenue around 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, following reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a multicolored motorcycle on the ground and a gray Lincoln Mark LT in the intersection.
BURTON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan State Police trooper on way to emergency call hit by suspected drunken driver

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A suspected drunken driver was arrested Tuesday evening after crashing into a Michigan State Police patrol car on its way to an emergency call. A trooper was dispatched to an emergency call in Livingston County shortly after 6 p.m. July 19, and was going south on Old U.S. 23 near the area of Grand River Avenue in a marked vehicle with its emergency lights on when a northbound vehicle making a left turn from the highway crossed into his path and crashed into the patrol car, according to Michigan State Police.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy