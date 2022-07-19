ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sahuarita, AZ

Former Sahuarita, Pima and Arizona standout Ian Mejia drafted by the Atlanta Braves

By Andy Morales
allsportstucson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Sahuarita standout Ian Mejia was selected by the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday during the 11th Round as the 335th pick. Mejia was previously drafted by the New York Mets in the 35th round of the 2018 Draft. A Right-Handed Pitcher, Mejia was on the University of Arizona roster...

allsportstucson.com

