The results are in: City of Portland employees want to stay out of the office. At least for most of the week. A survey conducted in June of nearly 3,500 municipal government employees — about half of the city’s total workforce —found most had no interest in returning to the office full time. Three-fifths of those working from home part-time said they’d quit if the city made them come in more than twice per week, according to a report distributed to city employees Monday.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO