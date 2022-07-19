State pilot program seeks applications from food trucks, restaurants to allow SNAP sales

A state pilot program that will enable local restaurants and food trucks to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits is seeking applicants, with officials urging prepared-food retailers to join a community effort they say will have multiple beneficiaries.

“This program will help stimulate our economy as well as provide good-quality meals to those with disabilities and families with older adults over 60,” Alex Guardiola, vice president of government affairs and public policy at the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in announcing a roundtable about the program held Monday.

SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, are distributed by the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance and enable recipients to pay for food using a debit card.

Brittany Mangini, associate commissioner of Food Security and Nutrition Programs at the DTA, explained Monday, however, that the benefits do not include prepared meals. This can be problematic for SNAP recipients who have limited mobility, may not have a home or space in which to prepare or store food, or are unable to cook for themselves due to physical disabilities, Mangini and Guardiola said. Approximately, 29% of SNAP recipients are older than 60 and approximately 21% have a disability while one in seven people in the commonwealth participate in SNAP.

The pilot Restaurant Meals Program hopes to address these issues as well as give restaurants and prepared food establishments such as food trucks access to the SNAP market.

Participating prepared food establishments must meet certain criteria, however. These include that they are privately and locally owned; that they offer a reduced price meal on their menu — for instance, a daily special, an early-bird special, a value menu or a loyalty program — that is available to all customers; and that they offer counter-based service and payment so that the SNAP recipient, rather than a server, can punch in their PIN when they pay for the meal.

There is no fee to participate in the program, and the state — not the food establishment — will determine if a person is eligible to use SNAP benefits for their meal. The SNAP benefits can be used for any meal on the menu.

Restaurateurs at the roundtable had several questions about the program Monday and Mangini said that the program was still being developed and that the United States Department of Agriculture had to confirm some details.

But she said that SNAP benefits could not be used to buy alcohol or pay tips. She also said that she imagined that restaurants with handheld payment systems would be eligible, as long as customers were able to enter their PIN themselves. She added that it is believed that most point-of-sale systems used by restaurants could accommodate the program, but that the USDA would work with participants to set up the necessary technical needs.

The application period goes until Aug. 31 and the program hopes to be running by November.