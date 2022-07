Governor Tate Reeves has made four appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. “The Lord blessed Mississippi with an abundance of natural beauty. One of my top priorities will always be to conserve our parks, wetlands, and trails for future generations to enjoy and appreciate,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I am confident that these individuals will help to do exactly that by effectively representing the state and steering the responsible investment of these funds toward impactful conservation efforts.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO