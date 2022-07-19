ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Aespa, J-Hope, Mew Suppasit & Bumkey Debut on Hot Trending Songs Chart

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

J-Hope ‘s “More” tallies a second week at No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated July 23), powered by Twitter.

The song leads with 1.8 million Twitter mentions in the July 8-14 tracking week (down 40%), according to Twitter. The song, released July 1, appears on the BTS member’s debut solo album, Jack in the Box , which dropped July 15 and is slated to debut on Billboard ‘s charts dated July 30.

“More” made J-Hope the second member of BTS to notch a solo No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs. Jimin’s “With You,” with Ha Sung-woon, spent six weeks at the summit and ranks at No. 2 on the latest list.

J-Hope concurrently scores his second solo entry on the survey, as “Arson,” also from Jack in the Box , opens at No. 15.

South Korea’s Aespa scores the week’s highest debut on Hot Trending Songs, as “Girls” arrives at No. 6. The song is from the group’s Girls: The 2nd Mini Album , which debuts at No. 1 on World Albums and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 56,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. Of that sum, 53,000 are in traditional album sales, as the set launches at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart as the week’s best-selling album.

“Girls” earns Aespa its third entry on Hot Trending Songs (dating to the chart’s October start), after “Savage” (No. 6 peak) and “Dreams Come True” (No. 10).

Rounding out the latest Hot Trending Songs debuts, Mew Suppasit and Bumkey’s “Forever Love” enters at No. 20. The track gives the former, from Thailand, his third entry on the chart and Bumkey, from South Korea, his first.

Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard ‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Lizzo Shares How Destiny’s Child Concerts & Seeing Beyonce Inspired Her to Be a Singer

Click here to read the full article. Though Lizzo can now count Beyoncé as one of her contemporaries, the “About Damn Time” singer revealed that the former Destiny’s Child singer played a large part in her desires to become a musician, especially while living in Houston and seeing Bey succeed, the 34-year-old pop star told ELLE UK in an interview published Wednesday (July 20). “Growing up in Houston, the impact that Destiny’s Child had on me making a decision to become an artist was incredible, mostly because I felt like we were so close to it,” Lizzo explained. “Everyone had their,...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

How Brent Faiyaz’s Team Spent Seven Years Building Up to the Success of ‘Wasteland’

Generally speaking, the upper echelons of major Billboard charts are populated by artists with the backing of a major label: currently, the top five of the Billboard 200 includes Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Tí (Rimas, distributed by Sony-owned The Orchard); aespa’s Girls: The 2nd Mini Album (SM/Warner); Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (Erskine/Columbia); and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic).
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Macklemore Returns With New Tones And I Collab: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. We’re far removed from the days of “Thrift Shop” and “Same Love,” but the Macklemore train just keeps on chugging. The Grammy-winning Seattle rapper dropped his first single of 2022 on Friday (July 21). Titled “Chant,” the new single features Tones and I and makes its debut alongside a music video co-directed by Macklemore and Jake Magraw. Macklemore started teasing the song two weeks ago (July 6) with a black-and-white Instagram post of him writing the phrase “1. Chant” on a whiteboard. Ahead of the song’s release, Macklemore teased “Chant” with several snippets on TikTok...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billie Eilish Surprise-Releases 2 New Tracks: ‘These Songs Mean So So Much to Me’

"These songs mean so so much to me," she shared on Instagram. It’s been less than a year since her Billboard 200-topping Happier Than Ever, but that’s not stopping Billie Eilish from sharing new music with her fans. The “Therefore I Am” singer surprise-released two new songs — “TV” and “The 30th” — Thursday afternoon (July 21). Collectively, the two tracks are known as Guitar Songs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
J Hope
Person
Bumkey
Billboard

Aespa Achieves First No. 1 on Top Album Sales With ‘Girls’

Click here to read the full article. Aespa achieves its first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated July 23), as Girls: The 2nd Mini Album debuts atop the tally. The effort launches with 53,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending July 14, according to Luminate. It’s the second top 10 for the act, after previously reaching No. 2 with Savage in 2021. Also debuting in the top 10: the latest releases from Journey and Neil Young With Crazy Horse. Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Trending Songs Chart#Luminate
Billboard

Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at Lollapalooza Paris in Chic Sporty Ensemble

Click here to read the full article. A$AP Rocky took the stage at Lollapalooza Paris on Wednesday (July 20) with none other than Rihanna in the wings to support him. The songstress and new mom made her surprise appearance at the festival wearing a striped, black tracksuit featuring several pops of green. She also turned up the decidedly sporty look with a stack of long, pearl-like necklaces and matching green fanny pack while clutching her cell phone and a pair of white sunglasses. It’s only the second time the Fenty mogul has been spotted out and about postpartum, the first being during...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Credits Appear to Include Drake, Jay-Z, Skrillex, Pharrell & More

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé revealed the official tracklist for her forthcoming seventh solo studio album, Renaissance, on Wednesday (July 20). And as we draw closer to the album’s release, the reveals just keep on coming! Late Wednesday, a list of what appears to be the production and writing credits started to circulate online. As is to be expected with a Beyoncé project, the list features an eye-popping combination of some of the most respected and buzz-worthy names in music. The composer credits first appeared on Apple Music for some users, but have since been removed. However, the credits...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage at Rolling Loud Miami, Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance With Lil Durk

Click here to read the full article. Kid Cudi stormed off the stage during his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami on Friday (July 22) after being hit numerous times by objects thrown from the crowd. The “Day ‘N’ Nite” rapper, who was a last-minute replacement for Kanye West, was early into his late-night performance when he stopped the show after being hit in the face by what appeared to be a water bottle. Clearly rattled, Cudi gave the audience a final warning before ultimately exiting the stage. “Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more f—ing...
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Haim Brings Out Taylor Swift for ‘Gasoline’ & ‘Love Story’ Performance During London Show

Click here to read the full article. Haim took over London’s O2 Arena on Thursday night (July 21) for the penultimate show of their tour’s European leg. To celebrate, the sibling trio brought out their pal and “London Boy” lover, Taylor Swift. The superstar took the stage alongside Haim in matching leather pants and a black crop top, and the group performed Swift’s “Love Story” and the remix of “Gasoline,” which originally appeared on the expanded edition of the sisters’ June 2020 album, Women in Music Pt. III. They ended their performance with an adorable group hug, as seen in a viral...
MUSIC
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: The character and the spectacle of Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Comic-Con is back in person, and back in character. The spectacle was everywhere in and around the San Diego Convention Center amid the crowd of tens of thousands of fans at the first full-attendance version of the pop culture phenomenon since 2019. They came to watch panels and previews from movies like “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” and from TV shows like on Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and Apple’s heavily Emmy-nominated dystopian drama “Severance.” And as they were in years’ past, the cosplayers were the self-made stars of the show, drawing gawking from convention-goers and photographers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Billboard

Gunna Is Iced Out in ‘Missing Me’ Performance Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Gunna is still pumping out content in support of his latest album, DS4EVER. On Wednesday (July 20), the rapper released a performance video for “Missing Me,” a deep cut from the LP. In the video, the rapper appeared decked out in all white jacket, shirt, pants and beret with platinum, diamond encrusted gold chains decorating his neck. The room in which Gunna appears is overcast, with nothing but a ceiling simulated to look like the bottom of an ocean or swimming pool to bring life to the space. “I was hoping that you’d notice me (Notice...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Diddy Is All Love in ‘Gotta Move On’ Music Video With Bryson Tiller & Tiffany Haddish: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Diddy wants to keep all negative energy outside of his club. The new music video for his single “Gotta Move On,” featuring Bryson Tiller, arrived on Wednesday (July 20), and in it,  Tiffany Haddish stars as the hip-hop producer’s bouncer and personal vibe-checker for late-night hotspot Club Love — and not just anyone can make it in. “Your smile is right. Go ahead inside. Eh, eh, eh, I feel like you a little bit bitter. Ah, I think you a little bit messy. I’m gonna need you to go to the end of the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy