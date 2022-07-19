Aespa, J-Hope, Mew Suppasit & Bumkey Debut on Hot Trending Songs Chart

Click here to read the full article.

J-Hope ‘s “More” tallies a second week at No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated July 23), powered by Twitter.

The song leads with 1.8 million Twitter mentions in the July 8-14 tracking week (down 40%), according to Twitter. The song, released July 1, appears on the BTS member’s debut solo album, Jack in the Box , which dropped July 15 and is slated to debut on Billboard ‘s charts dated July 30.

“More” made J-Hope the second member of BTS to notch a solo No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs. Jimin’s “With You,” with Ha Sung-woon, spent six weeks at the summit and ranks at No. 2 on the latest list.

J-Hope concurrently scores his second solo entry on the survey, as “Arson,” also from Jack in the Box , opens at No. 15.

South Korea’s Aespa scores the week’s highest debut on Hot Trending Songs, as “Girls” arrives at No. 6. The song is from the group’s Girls: The 2nd Mini Album , which debuts at No. 1 on World Albums and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 56,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. Of that sum, 53,000 are in traditional album sales, as the set launches at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart as the week’s best-selling album.

“Girls” earns Aespa its third entry on Hot Trending Songs (dating to the chart’s October start), after “Savage” (No. 6 peak) and “Dreams Come True” (No. 10).

Rounding out the latest Hot Trending Songs debuts, Mew Suppasit and Bumkey’s “Forever Love” enters at No. 20. The track gives the former, from Thailand, his third entry on the chart and Bumkey, from South Korea, his first.

Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard ‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

