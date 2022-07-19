ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Carl Nassib Announces Decision On Future Of His NFL Career

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even though Carl Nassib isn't on an NFL team right now, he hopes to keep playing. It's been a little over a year since Nassib came out and announced that he was gay. He has no regrets about it...

thespun.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Daughter Of NFL Legend Brett Favre

Brittany Favre, the daughter of Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, is currently a contestant on ABC's Claim to Fame. On this Monday's episode, Favre revealed her identity. She also admit that she's a natural competitor like her father. "My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck, Wife Michelle Go Viral Wednesday Night

Joe Buck continues to get more ingrained in ESPN's culture. Wednesday night, the longtime Fox Sports play-by-play announcer made his debut at The ESPYS in Los Angeles. Buck was joined at the red carpet event by his wife, longtime sports reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck. Beisner-Buck has worked for ESPN for several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Randall Cunningham Steps Down From Job

On Wednesday afternoon, a former NFL quarterback stepped down from his role with the Las Vegas Raiders. In a statement posted to Facebook, Randall Cunningham stepped down as the team's chaplain after two seasons. Although he never played for the organization, he played at UNLV and became a minister in the city after his playing career ended.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Steph Curry Said About Gisele

Tom Brady might have a bone to pick with Steph Curry... The Golden State Warriors star is hosting The ESPYS on Wednesday night. During his opening monologue, Curry made a joke about Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen. Curry joked about Brady's un-retirement, saying that the quarterback is the only...
NBA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player, Head Coach Has Reportedly Died

Johnny Egan, a former NBA point guard and head coach, died Thursday at the age of 83. According to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, Egan passed away after sustaining head injuries from a fall. An NBA Alumni page representing the National Basketball Retired Players Association also confirmed Egan's death. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Raiders#American Football#The Cleveland Browns
The Spun

Legendary College Football Quarterback Reportedly Dead At 43

One of the most memorable quarterbacks in South Carolina Gamecocks history has reportedly passed away. Phil Petty, a three-year starter for the program under head coach Lou Holtz, was 43 years old. Longtime South Carolina beat writer John Whittle was the first to report the news. Petty led South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Charles Barkley Reportedly Makes Notable Decision With LIV Golf

LIV Golf continues to try and pry the biggest names in American golf out of the PGA Tour. And Charles Barkley is no exception. According to sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Barkley has agreed to play in the LIV's next Pro-Am event. But Barkley also anticipates an offer from LIV Golf to be one of their broadcasters as well.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Injury News

With some NFL teams already reporting for training camp, we're seeing our first wave of players placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. A total of 15 players from around the league were put on the PUP list today, ranging from New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger to veterans like Patriots center David Andrews, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Jets offensive linemen George Fant and Mekhi Becton.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is 'Walking Down Dangerous Road'

At SEC Media Days, Alabama head coach Nick Saban commented on the current NIL policies in the NCAA. “I don’t dislike name, image and likeness. I’m all for the players. I want players to do well," Saban said. "Our players did extremely well last year. They made over three million in name, image and likeness so I’m all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their [NIL] to create value for themselves. We have a great brand at Alabama so players are going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create…[NIL] is not an issue for us at Alabama.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Chiefs Star

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jim Lynch died at age 76, according to Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network. "RIP Jim Lynch, former Notre Dame All-America LB who became a Pro Bowler with KC Chiefs & starter on defense that won Super Bowl IV," Gosselin wrote Thursday on Twitter. "Got to know Jim in my years covering the Chiefs in the 1970s. Class act on and off the field. He understood there was more to life than football."
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Steelers React To Death Of Former Team Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the NFL world received some tough news when a longtime wide receiver passed away. Charles Johnson, a former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, passed away this week according to a statement from the team. He was 50 years old. In a statement, the Steelers revealed how...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Prominent College Football Coach

Shannon Sharpe isn't buying what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was selling at SEC Media Day regarding NIL. Earlier today, Smart expressed his reservations about how the NIL system is currently working, particularly the "reverse system" of younger players and incoming freshmen making more than established older guys. "You could...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Reportedly Landed Interesting Post-Football Job

Just a few months ago, there was speculation on whether or not Drew Brees would return to NBC for another year. Following the speculation, Brees released a short statement on Twitter. In it, he joked that he might start training for the pickleball tour. "Despite speculation from media about my...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Thanksgiving News

"Americas Team" will roll out some throwback uniforms for their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup in 2022. On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys revealed the retro threads they plan to wear in their Week 12 contest against the New York Giants on November 24. "Keepin’ it classic with a throwback on Thanksgiving...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
578K+
Followers
68K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy