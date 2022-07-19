Former Bears Star Announces He's Retiring At 28
After spending six seasons in the NFL, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has decided to retire, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Goldman, who recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons,...thespun.com
After spending six seasons in the NFL, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has decided to retire, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Goldman, who recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons,...thespun.com
Retire after 6 years , smart guy saved his money and he's in good health and leaves !
I'm glad he's gone from the Bears for sure. He let down his teammates for sure. Who needs a guy like that?
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 17