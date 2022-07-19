Former Bears Star Announces He's Retiring At 28

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater called out his fellow peers to start acting like role models. "Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he's gangsta," Bridgewater said. "You went to school, attended those classes, and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that's on that but the remaining 98.5% are only 'football tough.'

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO