ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former Bears Star Announces He's Retiring At 28

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After spending six seasons in the NFL, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has decided to retire, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Goldman, who recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons,...

thespun.com

Comments / 17

Fredward
3d ago

Retire after 6 years , smart guy saved his money and he's in good health and leaves !

Reply
12
Ringo 712
3d ago

I'm glad he's gone from the Bears for sure. He let down his teammates for sure. Who needs a guy like that?

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary College Football Quarterback Reportedly Dead At 43

One of the most memorable quarterbacks in South Carolina Gamecocks history has reportedly passed away. Phil Petty, a three-year starter for the program under head coach Lou Holtz, was 43 years old. Longtime South Carolina beat writer John Whittle was the first to report the news. Petty led South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

LeBron Has 2-Word Response To Teddy Bridgewater's Statement

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater called out his fellow peers to start acting like role models. "Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he's gangsta," Bridgewater said. "You went to school, attended those classes, and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that's on that but the remaining 98.5% are only 'football tough.'
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Daughter Of NFL Legend Brett Favre

Brittany Favre, the daughter of Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, is currently a contestant on ABC's Claim to Fame. On this Monday's episode, Favre revealed her identity. She also admit that she's a natural competitor like her father. "My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Third Chicago Bears player arrested in Texas

Chicago Bears wide receiver, David Moore, was arrested in his hometown, Gainesville, Texas, according to a report. According to a report from TMZ, Moore fell asleep in the line of a Taco Bell. Officers found Moore asleep in the driver's seat of a 2018 Ford F250 at the local fast-food joint at around 11:18 PM on July 3.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck, Wife Michelle Go Viral Wednesday Night

Joe Buck continues to get more ingrained in ESPN's culture. Wednesday night, the longtime Fox Sports play-by-play announcer made his debut at The ESPYS in Los Angeles. Buck was joined at the red carpet event by his wife, longtime sports reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck. Beisner-Buck has worked for ESPN for several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player, Head Coach Has Reportedly Died

Johnny Egan, a former NBA point guard and head coach, died Thursday at the age of 83. According to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, Egan passed away after sustaining head injuries from a fall. An NBA Alumni page representing the National Basketball Retired Players Association also confirmed Egan's death. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Randall Cunningham Steps Down From Job

On Wednesday afternoon, a former NFL quarterback stepped down from his role with the Las Vegas Raiders. In a statement posted to Facebook, Randall Cunningham stepped down as the team's chaplain after two seasons. Although he never played for the organization, he played at UNLV and became a minister in the city after his playing career ended.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M Suspension News

Earlier this morning, the football world learned that Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday morning by campus police. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, he faces charges of DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing fewer than two ounces of marijuana. It didn't...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Reportedly Landed Interesting Post-Football Job

Just a few months ago, there was speculation on whether or not Drew Brees would return to NBC for another year. Following the speculation, Brees released a short statement on Twitter. In it, he joked that he might start training for the pickleball tour. "Despite speculation from media about my...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#2015 Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Florida State
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Video

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson might be known for their football coverage, but their golf games aren't bad, either. The popular NFL reporters and podcast co-hosts were recently on vacation together. Andrews and Thompson showed off their driving skills on the golf course. NFL fans were impressed. "This is awesome!!"...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Steph Curry Said About Gisele

Tom Brady might have a bone to pick with Steph Curry... The Golden State Warriors star is hosting The ESPYS on Wednesday night. During his opening monologue, Curry made a joke about Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen. Curry joked about Brady's un-retirement, saying that the quarterback is the only...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Prominent College Football Coach

Shannon Sharpe isn't buying what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was selling at SEC Media Day regarding NIL. Earlier today, Smart expressed his reservations about how the NIL system is currently working, particularly the "reverse system" of younger players and incoming freshmen making more than established older guys. "You could...
ATHENS, GA
Daily Mail

Teacher, 26, who was forced to sell her J. J. Watt sneakers and jersey to help pay for her grandpa's funeral receives sweet donation from the NFL star after he saw her plight on Twitter

A teacher who tried selling her J.J. Watt sneakers and jersey to fund her grandfather's funeral has received a touching donation from the NFL star to help cover the costs. Jennifer Simpson, 26, from Texas, shared on Twitter that she and her family were trying to raise money following the death of her grandfather Jerry Roderick Sr., 73, on June 20.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
578K+
Followers
68K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy