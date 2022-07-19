ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VU forms agreement with University of Evansville

Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago
A Direct Admit Transfer Agreement is now in place guaranteeing Vincennes University graduates a spot in the University of Evansville’s Engineering Program with a scholarship worth at least $18,000.
VU Engineering developed a guaranteed admission agreement with the University of Evansville for Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. VU students need to earn their Associate degree in one of these concentrations and maintain a 2.5 GPA. After graduating VU they can transfer to UE to earn a Bachelor’s degree with an academic scholarship award of at least $18,000 per year.
“We at VU look forward to expanding our relationship with UE. I also extend my gratitude to UE leadership and faculty for their exceptional work and for this partnership creating even more opportunities for the students we mutually serve,” says Curt Coffman, VU Dean of Science, Engineering and Mathematics. “With VU’s in-state tuition scholarship, the entire Tri-State area could save thousands of dollars on a VU/UE engineering education,” Coffman added.
Students will graduate from VU confident that they are well prepared to continue their academic journey and are sought after by top employers and top Universities.
“We strive to ensure our students are set up for success. Direct admission agreements like this are one way VU offers our students pathways to high-quality educational experiences that aligns with their true goals and passion,” says VU President Chuck Johnson. “We expect to see many students taking advantage of the guaranteed admission to UE,” he says.
“We are thrilled to partner with VU and extend this opportunity to those pursuing a future in engineering,” says Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, President of UE. “Students who transfer to UE will receive a high-quality education in our School of Engineering and Computer Science from a talented and experienced faculty. The rigorous curriculum, senior design teams, and internships with local organizations will provide them with the skills and experience for a successful career many years after graduating.”
VU’s affordable tuition rates allow students to save enough in their first two years to pay for a full year at a four-year college. The guaranteed transfer agreements and surefire scholarships make a VU degree highly attractive to those interested in engineering fields.
“The students we have been getting from VU for our engineering programs are very well prepared and a perfect fit for our hands on, project-based curriculum.” says Suresh Immanuel, PhD, Associate Dean for the UE School of Engineering and Computer Science. “They are able to transition quickly and play an integral role in all our team-based projects. We look forward to having many more VU students through the guaranteed admission agreement.”
If you are interested in in VU’s Engineering Programs please contact admissions at (812) 888-4313 or vinu.edu/admissions.

