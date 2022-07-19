Paul TenHaken calls 'pragmatic' $646 million budget a 'people-focused' plan as costs increase

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will present his 2023 budget address Thursday afternoon, proposing a "people-focused budget" calling for $12 million less than last year.

TenHaken talked about some of the highlights of the $646.2 million budget proposal in a Tuesday interview, pointing to new hires and a focus on fundamentals while noting it was a "pragmatic" plan, which pushed off some projects that in a perfect world might be in the works.

Overall, the big money's being spent much has it has in recent years, with two-thirds of the budget is split between highways and streets, water and water reclamation and public safety and health.

But one of the points TenHaken highlighted were the new full-time employees that the budget would account for.

"We are proposing adding 30 employees to the city," TenHaken said. "That's a large number of employees. It's not unrealistic, but it also takes into account that the growth that we're experiencing, the delivery of our services is really getting pitched. It's getting harder and harder to keep up with the growth and deliver the services when we don't have the people."

More on TenHaken:Paul TenHaken to serve 4 more years as mayor after challenger Taneeza Islam concedes

For example, he said, the budget would add two permit techs as the city continues to experience significant growth. Last year, as the city announced they'd hit $1 billion in building permits for the first time, the sheer volume of paperwork meant processing those permits was taking up to two months in some cases.

Similar to how his administration approached the five-year capital plan proposal that was released last month, TenHaken said they were essentially calculating a 20% cost escalation into anything involving land, materials or contract labor.

"So 2023 takes into account a 4% sales tax projection but a 20% cost increase," TenHaken said. "So something has to give."

A salt dome storage facility, for example, and a cold storage building for parks and recreation equipment to protect it during the winter months.

"There's kind of some ticked off people in every department, which is always a sign of a good budget, that we had to make some hard decisions," TenHaken said.

Still, he said, "if there's one thing that we hear from our team members, it's not that we need nicer cubes or a different meeting room. It's that we need another permit tech because we're drowning, we need another librarian to do this work."

More on TenHaken:Analysis: Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken strides to victory as strongest critics fade to the background

Getting those positions into place, and ensuring they can provide for citizens, is a main goal for 2023, he said.

"If I had to say what does success look like in this budget, it's that the quality of life and the services we've been delivering at a high level don't suffer despite the fact that we're adding thousands of people to our community in the last few years."

TenHaken will formally present the budget at 3p.m. Thursday from Carnegie Town Hall. Three budget hearings will then take place throughout August, where the Sioux Falls City Council will discuss potential changes and amendments before the budget and capital plan face final approval in September.