ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Paul TenHaken calls 'pragmatic' $646 million budget a 'people-focused' plan as costs increase

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0GbB_0glB9tNo00

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will present his 2023 budget address Thursday afternoon, proposing a "people-focused budget" calling for $12 million less than last year.

TenHaken talked about some of the highlights of the $646.2 million budget proposal in a Tuesday interview, pointing to new hires and a focus on fundamentals while noting it was a "pragmatic" plan, which pushed off some projects that in a perfect world might be in the works.

Overall, the big money's being spent much has it has in recent years, with two-thirds of the budget is split between highways and streets, water and water reclamation and public safety and health.

But one of the points TenHaken highlighted were the new full-time employees that the budget would account for.

"We are proposing adding 30 employees to the city," TenHaken said. "That's a large number of employees. It's not unrealistic, but it also takes into account that the growth that we're experiencing, the delivery of our services is really getting pitched. It's getting harder and harder to keep up with the growth and deliver the services when we don't have the people."

More on TenHaken:Paul TenHaken to serve 4 more years as mayor after challenger Taneeza Islam concedes

For example, he said, the budget would add two permit techs as the city continues to experience significant growth. Last year, as the city announced they'd hit $1 billion in building permits for the first time, the sheer volume of paperwork meant processing those permits was taking up to two months in some cases.

Similar to how his administration approached the five-year capital plan proposal that was released last month, TenHaken said they were essentially calculating a 20% cost escalation into anything involving land, materials or contract labor.

"So 2023 takes into account a 4% sales tax projection but a 20% cost increase," TenHaken said. "So something has to give."

A salt dome storage facility, for example, and a cold storage building for parks and recreation equipment to protect it during the winter months.

"There's kind of some ticked off people in every department, which is always a sign of a good budget, that we had to make some hard decisions," TenHaken said.

Still, he said, "if there's one thing that we hear from our team members, it's not that we need nicer cubes or a different meeting room. It's that we need another permit tech because we're drowning, we need another librarian to do this work."

More on TenHaken:Analysis: Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken strides to victory as strongest critics fade to the background

Getting those positions into place, and ensuring they can provide for citizens, is a main goal for 2023, he said.

"If I had to say what does success look like in this budget, it's that the quality of life and the services we've been delivering at a high level don't suffer despite the fact that we're adding thousands of people to our community in the last few years."

TenHaken will formally present the budget at 3p.m. Thursday from Carnegie Town Hall. Three budget hearings will then take place throughout August, where the Sioux Falls City Council will discuss potential changes and amendments before the budget and capital plan face final approval in September.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Proposed ‘quiet zones’ would silence train whistles downtown

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A decision may come as soon as next month on whether South Dakota will proceed with setting up so-called “quiet zones” at certain railroad crossings in the state. Officials with Sioux Falls and Rapid City met Wednesday with the South Dakota State Railroad Board in Pierre to discuss plans of setting up these zones to cut down on the noise from train whistles coming through densely-populated areas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Abortion medication lawsuit against Noem dismissed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After months of litigation a lawsuit against Governor Kristi Noem has been dismissed by a federal judge. In January of this year, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Planned Parenthood brought the lawsuit over a then-proposed abortion medication rule. That rule, which is now law, would have required patients to visit a licensed abortion provider three times to receive the informed consent and medication necessary to end a pregnancy. That’s an added visit to the previously required two visits.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at the future of the Sioux Falls riverfront

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re getting a look at the future of the downtown Sioux Falls riverfront, in the form of a new rendering of the anticipated Greenway project. This rendering was produced for the city by Confluence, a landscape architecture firm with offices in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
sfsimplified.com

Let's unpack Sioux Falls' slaughterhouse drama

Simplified: A group fighting the construction of a new pork processing plant received enough signatures to get a ban on slaughterhouses to a public vote. Meanwhile, the company behind the proposed plant believes it has found a way around the potential ban. Why it matters. Last week, City Clerk Tom...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says

The construction of a northwest Iowa facility that captures methane from cow manure was started without permission from state regulators, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Gevo, based in Colorado, has three manure digesters in Lyon and Sioux Counties. They catch gas from the manure of dairy farms and process it into renewable […] The post Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
wnax.com

Treatment Beds at the Human Services Center

Finding enough staff to keep all units open at the Human Services Center in Yankton has been a continuous struggle. Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill says they are close to having the right number of beds available…. Gill says they are focused on having adequate services open…....
YANKTON, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tenhaken
sdpb.org

Mining company wants to buy Sioux Empire fairgrounds, county says it's not that easy

The W.H. Lyon Family Fairgrounds may be finding another use. The land was given to the county more than 80 years ago, but the county says selling the land is complicated. In 1938, Winona Lyon deeded land to Minnehaha County land with a stipulation — it had to be used as county fairgrounds. The land has been home to the popular Sioux Empire Fair and other events ever since.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Construction project planned for Interstate 90 at Hartford Exit

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin construction work on Interstate 90 adjacent to the Hartford exit (387) beginning the week of Monday, July 25, 2022. This construction project consists of building median ramp detours. A planned lane closure along eastbound and westbound...
HARTFORD, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Report: Church attendance down in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new report suggests churches across South Dakota are experiencing consistent declines in attendance and church affiliation. The South Dakota News Watch report says state’s decline mirrors a national trend as more Americans turn away from organized religion. Membership in the Evangelical...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls City#City Council#Parks And Recreation
KELOLAND TV

Mosquito spraying scheduled in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls will begin spraying for mosquitoes in certain areas of Sioux Falls Wednesday evening as long as weather permits, according to a release from the city. Zones 4, 7, 12, 13, 14 and 15 are scheduled for spraying Wednesday evening,...
KELOLAND TV

Badlands hiker dies; Hutterite co-op accused; city budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Fall Mayor Paul TenHaken says the main priority of his 2023 budget proposal is meeting the needs of the growing community. He says Sioux Falls saw seven-thousand people move to the city last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jamie Smith’s response to Noem’s call canceling special session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After three weeks of calling for one, Gov. Noem announced on July 15, that she is walking back calls for a special legislative session on abortion and Jamie Smith released his response. In a statement released Friday, Noem and several state lawmakers agreed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Mix 97-3

Here’s Why Sioux Falls Should Stop Eating Skittles Right Away

It's so sweet to "taste the rainbow" when you have a handful of Skittles candies. However, that tiny bite of the rainbow may not really be full of sunshine. Believe it or not, Skittles candies contain a "known toxin" that can be considered "unfit for human consumption." Multiple reports are confirming that the company responsible for creating Skittles is facing a lawsuit because of these unsafe chemicals.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Hy-Vee now offers test-to-treat COVID-19 services using PAXLOVID

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region now offer test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the antiviral, PAXLOVID. PAXLOVID can help treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, according...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy