ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Uber charged customers with disabilities extra fees, suit says. Now it’ll pay millions

By Vandana Ravikumar
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Woyd_0glB9eO900
Uber will pay millions to customers to settle allegations that it discriminated against customers with disabilities. Nam Y. Huh AP

Ride-share giant Uber will pay millions of dollars and waive wait time fees for customers with disabilities to settle accusations that the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In a news release, the Department of Justice said the company will offer financial compensation to over 65,000 customers who were charged “discriminatory fees” because of their disabilities. The settlement is the outcome of a lawsuit filed by the federal government against Uber, which alleged that Uber’s “wait time” policies were unfair to customers with disabilities.

Uber did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Tuesday, July 19.

But the company said in a statement the The Hill that it’s pleased with the agreement.

“It has long been our policy to refund wait time fees for riders with a disability when they alerted us that they were charged, and prior to this matter being filed we made changes so that any rider who shares that they have a disability would have wait time fees waived automatically,” the company said, according to The Hill.

According to the lawsuit, filed in November 2021, Uber began charging customers “wait time” fees in April 2016. Customers began to incur the fees two minutes after the Uber vehicle arrived at the pickup spot and were charged until the trip started.

But the lawsuit argued that Uber “violated the ADA by failing to reasonably modify its wait time fee policy for passengers who, because of disability, needed more than two minutes to get in an Uber car,” officials said.

“Many passengers with disabilities require more than two minutes to board or load into a vehicle for various reasons, including because they may use mobility aids and devices such as wheelchairs and walkers that need to be broken down and stored in the vehicle or because they simply need additional time to board the vehicle,” the complaint said.

Now, under a two-year agreement, Uber will waive wait time fees for customers who demonstrate that they, or “someone they frequently travel with,” need more time to board a vehicle due to a disability, the Department of Justice said.

The company will also pay $1,738,500 to over a thousand riders who complained to Uber about the excessive charges as well as $500,000 to “other harmed individuals identified by the department,” the agency said.

“People with disabilities should not be made to feel like second-class citizens or punished because of their disability, which is exactly what Uber’s wait time fee policy did,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said. “This agreement sends a strong message that Uber and other ridesharing companies will be held accountable if their services discriminate against people with disabilities.”

Uber said in a statement to The Verge that it’s committed to making accommodations for customers with disabilities.

“We are always working to improve accessibility for all users and encourage riders with a disability to utilize our self-declaration form to have wait time fees waived,” it said, according to the outlet.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

We warned you — California just went and leaked gun owners' personal data

Just when you think gun control advocates can't do anything more to lose the trust of gun owners, they find a way. After multiple warnings from gun owners, and from this editorial page, California accidentally posted its entire database of concealed carry permit holders and their personal information when the state launched its new online firearms portal Monday, per the Reload.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Justice Department#Financial Compensation#The Department Of Justice#Mcclatchy News#Hill#Ada
The Sacramento Bee

Customer’s 9-1-1 call uncovers shoplifting scheme by grocery employees in Placer County

Placer County deputies arrested seven people involved in a shoplifting scheme at a Tahoe Vista grocery store — six of whom were employees. Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a customer at the Safeway in Tahoe Vista, who reported that people were loading two cars with stolen groceries. After the customer relayed information about the vehicles, deputies were able to track them down and found nearly $2,500 worth of stolen groceries inside.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Sacramento Bee

Remains of stillborn baby thrown away at funeral home, California police say

Police are investigating after a contractor allegedly threw away an item containing the remains of a stillborn baby this month at a Northern California funeral home. Police received a call Saturday afternoon from Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, the Lodi Police Department said in a news release Monday, reporting that a “fetus was missing from their storage area.”
MarketRealist

How to Apply for California Inflation Relief Checks

California inflation relief checks are coming for residents who qualify for the payment. The payment targets millions of people in the state with little income. Who's eligible for California’s inflation relief payment, and when will the checks arrive?. Article continues below advertisement. Sky-high inflation continues to devastate families across...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

20K+
Followers
743
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy