Mega Millions jackpot hits $555 million ahead of July 19 drawing

Lottery players a chance at winning the largest Mega Millions jackpot of the year as it hits $555 million for tonight's drawing.

The cash option for tonight’s jackpot is $316 million.

In January 2021, an Oakland County lottery club won a Mega Millions pot of $1.05 billion, the third largest in U.S. lottery history and the largest ever in Michigan.

One ticket purchased this January in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball, winning a $421-million jackpot. The last Mega Millions win occurred in April in Tennessee, when a player won the $200-million jackpot.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is $2, with an additional $1 per each additional play. Players can add a "Megaplier" that increases non-jackpot rewards by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased online or at retailers in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands until 10:45 p.m. on drawing days.