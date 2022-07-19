2022 MLB draft: Players with Michigan ties selected on Day 3 tracker

The state of Michigan has been well represented in the 2022 MLB draft.

Through rounds one to 10, seven players with Michigan ties have selected in the draft. This ranges from local high school stars, like Orchard Lake St. Mary's Brock Porter, to university talents, like Michigan's Clark Elliot or CMU's Andrew Taylor.

What players will go next? Here's a running list of local Michigan talent selected on the third and final day of the draft:

P Cameron Wagoner, Eastern Michigan

Vitals: 6 foot 5, 187 pounds.

Bats/throws: Right/right.

Drafted: 11th round (No. 342 overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers

The buzz: A Tecumseh High product, Wagoner posted a career 4.42 ERA in two seasons, along with a 2-4 record in 24 appearances and 57 innings pitched with 67 strikeouts. The 21-year-old was ranked as the second-best right hander in the state of Michigan in 2019, and he was previously drafted in the 22nd round of the 2019 draft by the Texas Rangers.

P Easton Sikorski, Western Michigan

Vitals: 6-0, 205 pounds

Bats/throws: Right/right.

Drafted: 17th round (No. 513 overall) by the Cincinnati Reds

The buzz: The first WMU Bronco off the board, Sikorski had a career 4.39 ERA and 97 strikeouts with an 8-5 record in 104⅔ innings pitched from 2019-22. On May 20, he pitched a season-high seven innings and struck out four in a 10-1 win over Ohio. He also played for the Williamsport Crosscutters of the MLB Draft League, and is the sixth player from Williamsport to be selected this year.

P Tommy Szczepanski, Garber

Vitals: 6-5, 232 pounds.

Bats/throws: Right/right.

Drafted: 19th round (No. 565 overall) by the Kansas City Royals.

The buzz: The Garber High product ranked as the No. 3 right-hander and No. 6 overall recruit in Michigan by Perfect Game. Nationally, he's ranked as the No. 52 best right-hander and the No. 179 recruit. The 19-year-old signed to play for U-M this fall, but has since re-opened his recruitment following the departure of Erik Bakich to Clemson.

CF Gregory Pace Jr., Detroit Edison

Vitals: 6-3, 190 pounds.

Bats/throws: Right/right.

Drafted: 20th round (No. 608 overall) by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The buzz: At 17, Pace is ranked as the No. 2 outfielder and No. 5 overall recruit in Michigan by Perfect Game. Nationally, he's the No. 26 outfielder and the No. 106 recruit. Pace is currently uncommitted to playing college ball this fall, but his talents are good enough to debut in the NCAA or the minor leagues. In February, he ran the 60-yard dash at the Prep Baseball Report Super 60 Pro Showcase in 6.35 seconds, the best among the camp's 67 attendees. Around 100 pro scouts attended the camp.

