ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin arrested after protest outside US Supreme Court

By Todd Spangler, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ows11_0glB91FB00

U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit and Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township were among a group of Democrats in Congress arrested and led off by police on Tuesday after a protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

Members of the Democratic Women's Caucus, including Tlaib, sat down in the street outside the court in protest of last month's decision overturning the right to abortion . They were part of a protest organized by CPD Action, an affiliate of the Center for Popular Democracy, a progressive rights organization. Levin was among others taking part in the protest.

“Civil disobedience has always been part of our history and fight for change. This moment and the fight for women’s and reproductive rights calls for it," Tlaib said after her arrest in a statement put out by her office.

Both were released a short time after their arrests.

CPD Action posted a video of Tlaib, Levin and others being led away on Twitter.

Several states have already enacted laws sharply curtailing the availability of the procedure in the wake of the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that overturned the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. The new decision returned the question of whether and what restrictions to place on abortion access to the states.

Tlaib's office said she had been led away by U.S. Capitol Police along with several other members including U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and others. A spokesman later confirmed Tlaib had been arrested and was being kept in a holding area with other members outside the Capitol.

While her office didn't immediately say what she had been charged with, Capitol Police before the arrests had posted on Twitter that there was a protest underway. That post said it was a crime to block traffic and protesters would be arrested if they didn't heed warnings to disperse.

Levin's office also confirmed he had been arrested. His charge sheet said he was arrested for "crowding, obstructing or incommoding," a misdemeanor.

The court is not currently in session but metal fencing has been maintained outside of it for some months after a copy of a draft opinion overturning Roe was leaked in May, sparking protests.

More: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, returns abortion question to states

More: Rep. Rashida Tlaib to run for reelection in new Detroit-Dearborn-Southfield district

Tlaib has called for codifying a right to abortion in federal law and expanding the court to dilute the sway held by the court's six conservatives, including three nominated by former President Donald Trump.

Tlaib, elected to Congress in 2018, is running for her third two-year term in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District.

Contact Todd Spangler at tspangler@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @tsspangler . Read more on Michigan politics and sign up for our elections newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin arrested after protest outside US Supreme Court

Comments / 81

Eric Brakke
3d ago

Looks like an insurrection to me they're trying to overthrow the Supreme Court as if they have any say in the final authority of the land. They are political hacks I do not believe in the law or the Constitution

Reply(2)
60
RJC 5001
3d ago

the judiciary is the exception to the protest rule. 1st. protesting a judge before deliberation of the topic is called intimidation its a federal crime. 2nd. protesting a judge or group of them after deliberation is just ignorant. Do you actually think they are going to change their mind because that physco from michigan is throwing a temper tantrum? people today have all the right credentials to run the country but I can't help thinking the institutions of higher learning dropped the bar to the floor because these people are not that bright

Reply
32
snowindubai
3d ago

Rashida, please if you dont like American policy, just go back to where you came from. Door is wide open. We, tax payers are paying for your salary so dont destroy the country who gave you opportunity to be in this position.

Reply
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Bloomfield Township, MI
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Levin
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Protest#Democrats#The U S Supreme Court#Cpd Action#Congress W#Co Ed Analilia Mejia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Susan Collins and Joe Manchin are among the lawmakers blasting Trump-appointed justices for saying they would respect precedent in light of the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.

Collins called it a "sudden and radical jolt to the country" and "not conservative." What happened: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and some Democrats say Supreme Court justices misled Congress by first testifying under oath that they would respect precedent and then, on Friday, joining a majority opinion that overturned the constitutional right of abortion under Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

DC Democrats beg for help as border states bus migrants to Biden's backyard

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 150 buses traveling from Arizona and Texas have transported nearly 6,000 migrants to the nation’s capital over the past three months, and Democrats in Washington are complaining that they cannot accommodate the mass releases. The operation has collectively cost both border states millions...
TEXAS STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy