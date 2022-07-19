ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn lottery winner’s name being used in scam

By Dave Herndon
Dearborn Press & Guide
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the morning of July 19, an Ithaca New York woman got a text message from an unknown number, claiming that a man who had won the lottery in Michigan was trying to give away $20,000 each to two random winners. The man’s name being used was Keith Burge...

Dave Perry
