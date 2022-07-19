Dearborn lottery winner’s name being used in scam

On the morning of July 19, an Ithaca New York woman got a text message from an unknown number, claiming that a man who had won the lottery in Michigan was trying to give away $20,000 each to two random winners. The man’s name being used was Keith Burge...
A Pontiac liquor shop cashier gave a Detroit man quite the shock when they checked his Michigan Lottery instant ticket, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 25-year-old man purchased a Triple Million instant ticket at the Corner Liquor Shoppe at 334 West Kennett Road and later returned to have a cashier check it because he thought it was a winner.
After claiming to have valet contracts with the Renaissance Center, multiple casinos, Cedar Point, and the Somerset Collection, a Dearborn businessman swindled two other men out of about $1 million. Hussein Adnan Bazzi, of Dearborn, formerly owned A-Star Valet of Michigan, he was indicted July 13 on charges of committing...
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When he got an email saying that he had won $139,221 from the Michigan Lottery, an Oakland County man thought it may have been a scam. "I played the Monthly Jackpot game once and didn’t realize it had a second chance component," he said. "My wife called me crying one day and told me about an email that had just came through informing me that I’d won a $139,221 Lottery prize. We agreed not to get too excited yet, thinking maybe it was a scam email."
When Jim and Connie Grant moved into Swartz Creek Estates west of Flint four years ago, it cost $300 to rent a lot for their mobile home. The retired couple, who lives on social security checks, say they now pay about $530 a month with fees—a 76% increase—and often turn to family for help.
Some lawyers seem to have a lot of money, while others struggle to make ends meet. In the business, one lawyer makes so much more money than another. In reality, lawyers can choose to specialize in certain areas of law. Just like doctors can choose to specialize in different areas of medicine. The pay scales are very different.
Christmas Tree Shops in the United States will soon have a new moniker, and that includes a Flint, Michigan location. It's causing a pretty big reaction from people, too. Brace yourself, Christmas Tree Shops will be rebranded as CTS. The new name has already been implanted on the CTS Facebook page. As for the sign at the CTS Miller Road location, as of now it still reads Christmas Tree Shops. I did call the store in Flint and an employee did answer by saying 'Christmas Tree Shops'. I inquired about the CTS name and was told by the helpful employee that she refers to the store as both Christmas Tree Shops and CTS. How long that will last is unclear at this time.
Every year, neighbors say the city of Detroit labels a home near them as being ordered for demolition. But every year, it remains and now, it's got holes through its roof and is almost entirely in ruins. But still, it remains.
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Macomb County beaches are among 11 beaches closed across Michigan headed into the weekend. The Macomb County beaches are all on Lake St. Clair, and they all have high bacteria levels, as of Friday morning. Closed Macomb County beaches:. H.C.M.A. - Lake St....
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A recent court ruling means the minimum wage for tipped workers will soon go to up to $12 an hour. Some restaurant owners said the pay increase will be a disaster – but not all of them. Wing Heaven Sports Haven on S. Martin Luther...
This Metro Detroit writer is a Deadline Detroit contributor who reports on organized crime and runs The Gangster Report website. Picking up someone else's cell phone led to "Precious Roy" Larry's drug bust in Ohio 14 years ago. Now, the 44-year old faces more bad luck -- a first-degree murder charge in the shocking broad-daylight slaying of popular jeweler Dan (Hutch the Jeweler) Hutchinson last month in Oak Park.
For nearly a decade now, the crew at Livability has put together a list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America. As it turns out, one Michigan town is very high on the list this year, coming in at No. 2. We should have some Michigan pride about this great showing.
When people start a family, they often think about where to live that might offer a family-friendly environment. I personally think that Michigan has lots of great cities to raise a family, and now, a new study out has determined that the Mitten actually best the best place to raise a family in the U.S.
Additional grocery money has been granted for 700,000 Michigan households eligible for assistance. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in July to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance...
More than 880 Detroiters who applied for the city’s municipal ID program may have had their personal information exposed to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Detroit ID program was launched in 2016 to provide photo identification for city residents regardless of citizenship status. Immigration advocates say the program’s vendor sells data to credit agencies, which shares the information with ICE.
Oak House Deli will be bringing its vegan pastrami and Reubens to Pontiac starting Monday, July 25. The Royal Oak deli known for both its vegan and non-vegan sammies will be opening its second location inside the Crofoot concert venue. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County will be hold an Expungement Fair on July 23 from 10:00am - 3:00pm at Fellowship Chapel in Detroit. The event will assist individuals with expungements of convictions that occurred in Wayne County only. Preregistration is not required and walk-ins are welcome. Applicants must know...
Next month, a popular grocery store chain will open a new store in Michigan, and residents couldn't be more excited. Whole Foods Market will open its first West Michigan store on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
(WWJ) -- A fair warning to drivers who are planning to travel along I-696 on Friday. Michigan State Police say they will be conducting special speed enforcement patrols from I-94 to Dequindre Road in Macomb County. There will be extra patrols starting at 9 a.m. and running until 1 p.m.
Hoping to avoid sewage rate increases, the Downriver Utility Wastewater Authority is seeking federal funds to help pay for a disinfection system that needs to be replaced. A model resolution was provided to the 13-member DUWA board at its July 14 meeting. Several communities committed to placing the item on their agendas at their next council or township board meeting.
TROY (WWJ) -- Drunken driving charges are expected against a Royal Oak woman who was found sleeping behind the wheel in Troy. At around 4:45 a.m. last Saturday, Troy Police responded the area of Wattles and John R Road on a report of a vehicle off the roadway with its hazard lights flashing.
