The office of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new grant this week which will eventually help families in western Stanly get better broadband access. As a part of the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant program from the state’s Department of Information Technology, Windstream, a local internet and telephone company, was awarded $163,550, with the company adding $70,092 of its own capital. The project will provide gigabit broadband internet connections for 45 homes and businesses in western Stanly.

STANLY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO