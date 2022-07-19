Vacation Bible school coming to Xenia

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Here’s your guide to county fairs happening near the Miami Valley this summer. Clark County Fair (July 22-29) – Enjoy eight days of action in July with live entertainment, harness racing, an antique tractor pull and a demolition derby. If you enjoy animals, be sure to catch the Junior and Senior Fair Shows of cattle, sheep, hogs, rabbits, chickens, horses and pets. Grab your favorite fair food and sit and enjoy one of the rides or shows on the grounds. The fair is held at the Clark County Fairgrounds at 4401 South Charleston Pike in Springfield.

MIAMI COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO