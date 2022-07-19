ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Vacation Bible school coming to Xenia

By Xenia Gazette
Xenia Daily Gazette
 4 days ago

XENIA — Xenia United Presbyterian Church is holding a vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to 3...

www.xeniagazette.com

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Gazette

XENIA — A local non-profit is expected to move into the Emerge Recovery and Trade facility within the coming weeks. Lisa Jordan, founder of “Providing for Women” (a group that provides feminine hygiene products to young girls/women), has just announced her partnership with Emerge (the former Greene County Career Center) and has a full schedule of activities for the next month. She hopes to have the move completed by Aug. 20.
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library coming to Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons will be welcoming Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Day Air Ballpark. Home games from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, August 14 will be dedicated to supporting this program. From July 22 through August 14, the Dragons will include books with first-game...
DAYTON, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Xenia, OH
WDTN

West Dayton food hall days away from opening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A project to revitalize and bring more food options to West Dayton is getting closer to opening. The City of Dayton approached the developer, Dillin Corp., to create a project downtown. Dillin Corp. President and CEO Larry Dillin said they instead chose to move into the West Dayton community and create […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Gets Real: Second Chances

DAYTON — People who have served jail or prison time often say their reputation proceeds them and their history is rarely forgotten or forgiven. As part of our series Dayton Gets Real, News Center 7′s Letitia Perry introduces us to several former inmates who are finding the tools needed to become productive ‘returning citizens.’
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Best spots to retire? Dayton ranks high on unusual list

Sarasota? Scottsdale? Charleston? ... Nah, the Rust Belt is where it’s at. Dayton does not have a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame like Cleveland or a world renowned zoo like Columbus or an NFL team that made the Super Bowl like Cincinnati. But Dayton’s got Ohio’s biggest cities...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Binkley Pavilion adds to the charm of Tawawa Park

SIDNEY — After two years in the making, finally a ribbon cutting was held Friday afternoon for the new Binkley Pavilion located in the Aschenbach Grove in Tawawa Park. The pavilion has been open for use since April 2022. Roughly about 40 people attended the ribbon cutting on the...
SIDNEY, OH
#Bible#Vacation Bible School
thingstodopost.org

Top 10 hotels in Springfield, United States

Rich with history and looking to the future, Springfield is a lively Midwestern city with all of the charm of a small town and the amenities of a larger city. Its past, dating to as early as 700 B.C. with ancient First Nations settlements, is preserved in artifacts, village sites, the new Heritage Center Museum - once the Springfield City Hall - and historic buildings along the National Road. Springfield's artistic trailblazers are celebrated in the city's theaters, dance venues and galleries.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Claiming to Be Jesus Banned from Walmart

Chillicothe – A man who told police that he was Jesus was banned from Walmart around 8 pm last night in Chillicothe. According to the report Police were dispatched to Chillicothe Walmart in reference to a disturbance. When they arrived employees told police that a man wearing a gray sleeveless shirt walk walking around outside the building saying people were going to die. She belives he left the area before police arrived and went under the Bridge street bridge.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

County fairs coming to the Miami Valley this summer

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Here’s your guide to county fairs happening near the Miami Valley this summer. Clark County Fair (July 22-29) – Enjoy eight days of action in July with live entertainment, harness racing, an antique tractor pull and a demolition derby. If you enjoy animals, be sure to catch the Junior and Senior Fair Shows of cattle, sheep, hogs, rabbits, chickens, horses and pets. Grab your favorite fair food and sit and enjoy one of the rides or shows on the grounds. The fair is held at the Clark County Fairgrounds at 4401 South Charleston Pike in Springfield.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Sister identifies mystery woman found in Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in the Great Miami River on Wednesday, July 13. On July 13, a rowing team was on the Great Miami River when someone spotted a woman’s body floating in the water. Police were called to the scene, but it was impossible to determine the woman’s age, race or ethnicity due to how long the body had been in the water.
DAYTON, OH
iheart.com

Masks Are Again Recommended in Much of the TriState

The Hamilton County Health Department is now recommending that people wear a well fitting mark indoors in public, on public transportation and in crowded outdoor areas regardless of vaccination status. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now classified Hamilton County as having a high Covid 19 community spread. Nine other local counties are now in the orange as well. Clermont, Butler, Warren, Brown and Adams County in southwest Ohio and Boone, Kenton, Gallatin and Grant Counties in Northern Kentucky.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Government Technology

Police License Plate Tech Gets Green Light in Dayton, Ohio

(TNS) — After more than two hours of debate and public comments, the Dayton City Commission tonight voted 3 to 2 in favor of allowing the Dayton Police Department to use automated license plate reader technology. Following a public hearing during the city commission meeting, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims...
DAYTON, OH

