Not all types of chili are created equally, and that's a stance that we firmly stand by. There's classic chili, which is often loaded with beans and enjoyed on its own like a soup. Then there's the chili that you might find on chili cheese fries or on a hot dog, which is typically beanless and heavier on the meat. This quick and easy hot dog chili recipe is of the latter persuasion, and it is guaranteed to take your hot dogs to a whole new level of savory goodness. "My absolute favorite thing about this recipe is that it's so easy to make," recipe developer Cecilia Ryu says. "It comes together so quickly with just a couple of ingredients and spices."

