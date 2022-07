Update at 6:45 p.m.: New evacuation orders have been issued for the Lushmeadows Subdivision and Triangle Rd., from Darrah Rd. to Westfall Rd. and all side roads. Further details on the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County are below, along with all the earlier evacuations and road closures. Update at...

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO