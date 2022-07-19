ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

7 displaced, families in need after fire destroys three homes

By Ryan Chandler, Samantha Jarpe
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Seven people, including one child, were displaced after a fire severely damaged three homes in East Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 3500 block of East Colgate Street just after 1:00 p.m. after a vegetation fire spread easily in high winds and extreme heat. One home was a “total loss,” and two others were seriously damaged, LFR said.

No one was injured, but residents were left sifting through the ashes of irreplaceable possessions and searching for safe places to stay.

The family of Birdella “Bea” White & Rachelle Duvall said their grandmother’s home is lost.

“Granny Bea was babysitting my son, Bryant. Luckily my husband had just got out of work and was there when this happened,” Veronica Duvall said. “Granny is 79 and my mother-in-law Rachelle are two of the most giving and humble people you’ll ever meet. I’d love to raise money and help her buy all the essentials. I don’t want her to worry about anything. God is great and He’ll provide.”

The family of Bea White and Rachelle Duvall has started a GoFundMe here.

Their neighbors — DeQuis, Jeff Sr., and Jeff Jr. — were also displaced.

“Earlier today while DeQuis was taking his son to basketball practice he received a call stating their home was on fire,” DeQuis’ friend Nicole Gocher said.

She also said, “Jeff has lost his truck to the flames! These guys have lost their home and just about everything else. If you can find it in your heart to donate whatever you can to make sure they are at least able to stay in a motel until they are able to find another home it would very much be appreciated!”

Friends of Dequis and his family have started a GoFundMe here.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire after the flames spread to neighboring homes. Thirty five firefighters responded and were able to extinguish the flames by 2:30 p.m.

Read the full statement by LFR:

Today (7/19/2022) at 1:12 p.m. LFR responded to a structure fire in the 3500 block of E Colgate Street. LFR units arrived on scene to find two single story single family homes showing heavy flames. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm fire and more units were called to the scene after the fire spread to a neighboring home. Firefighters were able to put out the flames and save two of the structures. Six adults and one juvenile were displaced and they are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The fire was completely extinguished at 2:30pm and there were no injuries. The fire started as a vegetation fire in the grass between the two original homes. High winds on this hot day contributed to the spread of the fire.

