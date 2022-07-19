ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

For WV Gov. Jim Justice, extra cash in state coffers justifies a permanent tax cut. But recently, his own budget office warned that trend may be temporary

By Ian Karbal
Mountain State Spotlight
Mountain State Spotlight
 4 days ago

Update 7/20/22: Gov. Jim Justice has called lawmakers into a special session starting next Monday to consider his proposal to cut the state’s income tax.

Original story:

Days after the end of the fiscal year on July 1 showed West Virginia’s revenues well above official estimates, Gov. Jim Justice faced a camera in his Capitol office and announced his plans to keep West Virginia on the economic “rocket ship ride” he’s long promised: a 10% income tax cut.

Joining Justice was state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy, who endorsed the plan. The $1.3 billion 2022 surplus, he said, was a sign that the state could weather the permanent income tax cut, which Justice said he expects to cost the state about $250 million annually.

“We would not recommend this to the governor if we thought this would result in raising other taxes or this was not sustainable in the future,” Hardy said during the press conference. “We always look to the future. We’re always thinking two or three years out on all the projections that we do … $250 million is a safe number to do.”

But Hardy’s recent statement marked a reversal from his position just months ago, when he warned legislators that the current surpluses should not be interpreted as having any bearing on the state’s long-term economic health.

“Some of the things in our budget are just very difficult to understand,” Hardy told the Senate Finance Committee under oath in January. “I use the word ‘inexplicable.’”

Hardy was speaking about the massive revenue surpluses that the state enjoyed during the pandemic as one-time federal aid flooded into the state, even as the national economy more broadly took hit after hit. And he cautioned lawmakers not to use the numbers to draw conclusions about future incomes and base policy on the expectation that such surpluses will continue.

Now, Hardy is supporting a tax cut that would do exactly that: use an unprecedented surplus as justification for a permanent tax cut that would cut hundreds of millions in annual revenue permanently. He said the past six months of revenue trends have convinced him that the state can weather the loss of income in the long term.

But West Virginia is still benefiting from an economy fueled by federal aid and an increase in severance tax revenue as the war in Ukraine drives fossil fuel prices up. The state is also still facing the looming issues that, as recently as January, Hardy’s department’s most recent budget report warned could cost the state hundreds of millions of additional dollars in years to come. That budget report also predicted a slowdown in growth in the coming year.

Mark Muchow, the deputy secretary of the Department of Revenue, also reflected these views to lawmakers in January: “I’ll take everyone out to dinner if 2023 is as good as 2022,” he said. “I expect it’ll slow down.”

Hardy did not respond to questions about what had changed his views on the current surpluses, and why he is now advocating for a permanent revenue reduction in the form of a tax cut. Muchow and Justice also did not respond to requests for comment.

The fate of the tax cut will be up to legislators, whom Justice said he plans to call into a special session beginning Sunday. That, too, is up in the air: Lawmakers have said that the plan came as a surprise, and some Republican leaders have yet to commit to supporting it.

Unpacking the surplus

Since 2020, the billions of stimulus dollars paid directly to taxpayers, multiple federal aid packages, and rapid fluctuations in fossil fuel prices due both to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, have bolstered the state’s revenues.

At the same time, inflation is rising, and impacts government spending much like it does individuals’. Plus, Medicaid costs are expected to balloon when an increased federal spending match, put in place because of the pandemic, expires. Moreover, Hardy’s department noted other looming costs to the state in his most recent budget report: school construction, repairs in jails, rising health care costs, and an aging population that is expected to rely more on state insurance and retirement benefits in the future.

Costs and revenues are fluctuating so much, in fact, that Hardy’s department stopped a decades-long tradition of providing six-year expenditure projections to lawmakers, beginning with their proposal for the 2022 budget.

“There are no models, when we talk about federal dollars, pandemic relief, [and] all the money that’s floating around,” Hardy said. “There’s no models to compare it to.”

Asked by one lawmaker why his department stopped providing the six-year projections, Hardy said, “We’re making assumptions that were just — I’m trying to think of the right word — they were wild guesses. I won’t even put the middle word in.”

After the pandemic hit in 2020, Justice accordingly lowered future revenue projections. Lowered expectations led to large surpluses, which are just a measure of how much actual revenue exceeds the expectation set by Justice’s office.

The state’s revenues, though, are relatively close to the last projected target for the 2022 fiscal year, which was made in January 2020, before the pandemic hit. That’s because steep economic declines were buoyed by one-time federal aid, which Hardy has said contributed to the current surpluses.

But that hasn’t stopped Justice from using the recent surpluses to call for income tax cuts with no budget cuts or increases in other taxes to offset them.

“We have this huge surplus, but is it really a surplus if we’re just where we thought we would be before the pandemic?” said Sean O’Leary, the senior policy analyst at the West Virginia Center for Budget & Policy. “Why are we acting like this is a new normal, and we can go ahead and cut all these taxes, cut the property tax, cut the income tax, when we know it’s a unique circumstance that led to this?”

While the Legislature considers Justice’s proposal to cut the income tax by 10%, further future tax cuts are being lined up. Justice said that, eventually, his goal is to eliminate the personal income tax entirely, but right now he can only cut 10% because of federal conditions on the use of American Rescue Plan funding. And in November, voters will get to choose whether to give the Legislature power to cut taxes on businesses and personal property. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said that such a property tax cut is his priority over Justice’s income tax proposal.

For now, Justice has said he wants the tax cut to be “pure,” meaning he won’t be increasing taxes elsewhere, or cutting the budget, to pay for it. His justification for this is the surplus. But the federal dollars that Hardy attributes at least some of the surplus to are unlikely to continue flowing with inflation and a largely re-opened economy. And severance tax revenues, which have skyrocketed in recent months, are unlikely to remain as high long-term since an increased demand for West Virginia coal and natural gas is a product of war in Ukraine.

“Conservative is good,” Muchow advised lawmakers six months ago. “It allows you the flexibility to make decisions in the future.”

For WV Gov. Jim Justice, extra cash in state coffers justifies a permanent tax cut. But recently, his own budget office warned that trend may be temporary appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight , West Virginia's civic newsroom.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

WVa AG seeks stay of ruling that blocked school voucher law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s attorney general asked a court on Tuesday to stay a ruling that struck down a state-sponsored education voucher program. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed his motion with the state Intermediate Court of Appeals. It seeks a stay, pending appeal, of a Kanawha County judge’s ruling July 6 involving the Hope Scholarship program. A law passed last year would have funneled state money into the program that incentivized families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools. “The lower court’s ruling undermining parents’ freedom to choose how they educate their children is...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

West Virginia governor calls special session on income taxes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called on state lawmakers Wednesday to meet at the Capitol next week to consider a permanent 10% reduction in the state’s income tax. “Once we get the ball rolling, we can keep coming back and chipping away at our personal income tax until it’s completely eliminated,” the Republican said. West Virginia’s tax collections for 2021 totaled $5.89 billion. Inflation and rising gas prices are taking a toll on residents’ budgets, and they need relief, so Justice asked lawmakers to convene a special session at noon on Monday. “The most important thing to do is get started right away,” his statement said.
CHARLESTON, WV
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Files Suit Against Unlicensed Raleigh County Plumber

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit alleging an unlicensed Raleigh County plumbing contractor defrauded at least seven consumers of more than $5,700 in payments for plumbing projects the defendant would never finish. The lawsuit targets Jerry Smales, who pretended to be a plumbing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Four Constitutional Amendments to be Considered by WV Voters in the General Election

During the General Election this fall, voters in West Virginia will consider four separate and distinct amendments to the state’s Constitution. During their regular session earlier this year, the West Virginia legislature passed resolutions asking voters to consider each proposal. The legislature agreed to place the proposed amendments on the General Election ballot where voter participation is usually highest.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
The Independent

Josh Hawley says he’s ‘not gonna run’ from critics after Jan 6 video shows him fleeing mob

In his first public remarks following a wave of criticism over surveillance footage that showed him fleeing the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 after raising his first in solidarity with the mob that would later break into the building, Josh Hawley says he “is not backing down”.The Missouri Republican was the first US senator to announce his objection to the chamber’s certification of the Electoral College vote count, triggering debate in Congress and stoking a mob fuelled by Donald Trump’s baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him.Several House Republicans, pledging their loyalty to Mr...
MISSOURI STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia State
458
Followers
83
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Mountain State Spotlight is an independent, nonprofit newsroom founded in 2020 to give West Virginians the news they want, need and deserve.

 http://www.mountainstatespotlight.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy