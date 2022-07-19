ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

ZZ Top announce new Las Vegas residency dates

hennemusic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZZ Top has announced the return of their Viva Las Vegas Residency at The Venetian Resort. The band will perform five shows in early December; a Tres Hombres pre-sale in now underway, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, July 22 at 10am...

www.hennemusic.com

Comments / 0

 

GMA

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce North American dates

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced this week that they will return to North American stages for the first time since 2016 starting in February of 2023. The band will kick off their 2023 world tour with 31 U.S. dates starting Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and will wrap things up April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before launching their previously announced European leg.
TAMPA, FL
Ultimate Classic Rock

ZZ Top, ‘RAW': Album Review

Raw would seem to be part of ZZ Top's DNA, much less the title of one of its albums. But we've never heard the Texas trio quite this kind of raw before. There's a kind of brilliance that resulted in RAW: That Little Ol' Band From Texas Original Soundtrack. It's a live album without an audience, brought about when Banger Films, makers of the 2019 Netflix documentary, gathered the group at historic Gruene Hall, billed as Texas' oldest continually run dance venue, ostensibly for some still shots. But the band's gear was set up on the stage, and suffice to say that when Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard are in a room together with instruments, music is bound to happen.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Bret Michaels 'hospitalized after suffering bad reaction to medication' leading to cancellation of Poison's Nashville show

Bret Michaels was hospitalized after suffering a bad reaction to a medication just before he was set to take the stage with his band Poison in Nashville on Thursday. Members of the band — who are currently on a stadium tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett — took to the stage to announce Bret had been taken to the hospital, attendees allege, according to TMZ.
NASHVILLE, TN
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
MUSIC
The FADER

beabadoobee announces 2022 North American tour dates

Fans of beabadoobee in the United States and Canada will get plenty of chances this fall to see the rock songwriter tour behind her just-released project Beatopia. They'll kick off in October following a previously announced series of dates in Europe, Scandinavia, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at beabadoobee's website.
MUSIC
People

Billy Joel Taps Def Leppard's Joe Elliott to Perform a 'Pour Some Sugar on Me' Duet in Detroit

Billy Joel surprised fans with an unannounced rock star appearance at his concert in Detroit. Over the weekend, Joel, 73, and Def Leppard performed at Comerica Park on back-to-back nights. During the "Vienna" singer's Saturday concert, he brought out Joe Elliott, 62, from the rock band to perform the 1987 hit "Pour Some Sugar on Me," which served as a preview for Def Leppard's Sunday show.
DETROIT, MI
Pitchfork

Slipknot Announce New Album The End, So Far, Share New Video: Watch

Slipknot have announced their new album The End, So Far. The LP marks the follow-up to their 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind and is due out September 30 via Roadrunner. The band has also shared a new single called “The Dying Song (Time to Sing)” ahead of the album’s release. It arrives with an accompanying video, which was directed by percussionist and longtime Slipknot member Michael Shawn Crahan (aka “Clown”). The visual features haunting shots of a masked figure standing ahead of a low-lit crowd before cutting to shots of the band performing beneath strobe lights in a mirrored room. Watch below.
MUSIC
Billboard

Swedish House Mafia Sign Two-Year Residency Deal With Wynn Las Vegas

The title of Swedish House Mafia’s recently released debut album, Paradise Again, will ring true on Aug. 20 as the EDM supergroup launches its first U.S. residency at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas. Indeed, the casino-resort — along with most of the Las Vegas Strip — is technically located in Paradise, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV

