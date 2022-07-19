ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local nonprofits offer heat relief

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago
With summertime temperatures exceeding triple digits, local health experts and nonprofits say to avoid exposure to high temperatures and seek shelter.

The National Weather Service has placed Wichita Falls and the surrounding area in an Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory.

According to weather.gov, the criteria for an excessive heat warning is a heat index of 105 or greater that will last for two hours or more. According to the Mayo Clinic, heat exhaustion is a condition where symptoms may include heavy sweating and rapid pulse. The cause of heat exhaustion includes exposure to high temperatures, and strenuous physical activity.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion may develop suddenly or over time.

Symptoms:

  • Cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat
  • Heavy sweating
  • Faintness
  • Dizziness
  • Fatigue
  • Weak, rapid pulse
  • Low blood pressure upon standing
  • Muscle cramps
  • Nausea
  • Headache

If you think you are experiencing heat exhaustion, stop all activity and rest. Move to a cooler place and drink water.

Some Wichita Falls area shelters and nonprofits are offering relief from the heat:

  • Faith Mission 1300 Travis
  • Women’s Refuge 710 Hatton Road
  • The Salvation Army 403 Seventh Street

If you are a local nonprofit offering services to the less fortunate and would like to be added to this list, email crwalker@gannett.com.

