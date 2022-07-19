ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Study: People risk developing diabetes, cardiovascular diseases right after COVID-19

By Judy Packer-Tursman
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gK0BL_0glB6uno00

July 19 (UPI) -- In the aftermath of COVID-19 infection, people may have more to worry about than lingering symptoms like exhaustion and cough, a new study suggests.

The research, published Tuesday in PLOS Medicine, found those who contracted COVID-19 face a higher risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular diseases -- mainly from pulmonary embolism, atrial arrhythmias and venous thromboses -- in the first four weeks after infection.

And the study found that the risk of diabetes remained elevated for at least 12 weeks.

The scientists analyzed electronic records for 1,356 United Kingdom family practices representing 13.4 million people.

The study's participants included 428,650 COVID-19 patients without diabetes or cardiovascular diseases who were individually matched with 428,650 control patients on age, sex and family practice -- and followed up to January 2022 for incidence of these illnesses.

This represents "the first large study to provide some clear hard data on the risk of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes after COVID-19 infection so that physicians can decide how to mitigate the risk," Dr. Ajay Shah, a study co-author, told UPI in an email.

The study is important because it potentially affects so many people, Shah said. He noted that "the nature of COVID-19 is such that it affects the heart and vascular system."

Shah, a professor of medicine and cardiology at King's College London, pointed to a potential upside, though. According to the findings, COVID-19 infection is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes in the short term, but not the longer term.

Shah said this probably is the case "because the risk is related to complications caused by COVID-19, but most people can recover from it."

He added that it is "reassuring" to see that the risk declines quite quickly after recovery from the acute COVID-19 illness.

"Similar to other studies, we found an increased risk of [cardiovascular disease and diabetes] in the year preceding COVID-19 diagnosis and in the acute stages of infection," Rezel-Potts, the study's lead author, told UPI in an email.

She said that it is important to note that COVID-19 patients face an increased risk of diabetes mellitus for at least three months after infection.

She added that it's "interesting that we see [cardiovascular disease] risk is so highly elevated during acute-COVID-19 before a rapid decline, whereas [diabetes] risk is very high initially and then remains elevated by 27% from four to 12 weeks."

"This does fit with what we know about how these conditions typically present," said Rezel-Potts, postdoctoral researcher in epidemiology and public health in the School of Life Course & Population Sciences at King's College London.

"Cardiovascular conditions are associated with acute presentations that may lead to early diagnosis, whereas diabetes can vary in the time it takes to be diagnosed," she said.

The researchers offered some recommendations, which Rezel-Poots said are directed toward clinicians "who are likely best placed to advise recovering COVID-19 patients on preventative steps suitable for their health status."

"We suggest that clinical and public health interventions to reduce diabetes risk are targeted towards patients recovering from COVID-19, such as advice on healthy diet and exercise," she said.

As for recommendations on handling the increased risk of cardiovascular disease post-COVID-19, Shah said, "It's a combination of lifestyle factors -- such as healthy eating, exercise as far as possible -- and appropriate medications for those who merit them."

Shah said it is quite likely that development of the conditions might be due to the participants' already existing level of health before COVID-19 infection.

"It may be that COVID-19 has exacerbated a tendency that was previously sub-clinical and not apparent," he said.

Rezel-Potts described the findings as "reassuring" given that the increased risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes "does start to decline after 12 weeks from COVID-19 diagnosis and return to baseline within 13 to 52 weeks."

"The virus is believed to trigger events that can affect multiple systems in the body, including a dysregulated immune response and cell dysfunction," she said. "Regarding diabetes, this might be related to direct infection of SARS-CoV-2 in pancreatic cells."

Or, she said, it "could also be the case that COVID-19 reduces physical activity leading to greater insulin resistance. And people's contacts with medical care for COVID-19 also may also lead to detection of previously undiagnosed diabetes

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Fauci admits that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect 'overly well' against infection

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci conceded that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect "overly well" against infection Tuesday on "Your World." DR. FAUCI: One of the things that's clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines - because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus - don't protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death. And I believe that's the reason, Neil, why at my age, being vaccinated and boosted, even though it didn't protect me against infection, I feel confident that it made a major role in protecting me from progressing to severe disease. And that's very likely why I had a relatively mild course. So my message to people who seem confused because people who are vaccinated get infected - the answer is if you weren't vaccinated, the likelihood [is] you would have had [a] more severe course than you did have when you were vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Diabetes#Diabetes Care#Cardiovascular Diseases#Diabetes Mellitus#Senior Health#Plos Medicine#King S College London
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Chip Chick

Study Finds That Older Adults Who Fall Asleep With Lights On Are At An Increased Risk For Diabetes, Obesity, And More

Do you have trouble falling asleep without a nightlight or the television on? Or worse, do you fall asleep while using devices like smartphones or tablets?. Well, a new study conducted by Dr. Minjee Kim– an assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine– found that older adults who partake in these habits are at higher risk of being obese, having high blood pressure, and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer

An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert

Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
WEIGHT LOSS
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
Shreveport Magazine

Man, who had no previous health conditions, claims he suffered a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine and says he regrets getting vaccinated against the virus after spending 14 months in hospitals fighting for his life

Fit and healthy man says he suffered a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine and spent nearly 14 months in hospitals fighting for his life. The 58-year-old man, who he says had no previous health conditions prior to taking the COVID vaccine, says he will never be the same after being left needing a wheelchair and walking frame to get around the house. The ‘fit and healthy’ father fell sick just days after having his first dose of the vaccine and ended up on a ventilator. The 58-year-old man says he now regrets getting vaccinated against the Coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
401K+
Followers
61K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy